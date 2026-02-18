Middle Market Business Optimism Surges to Near-Historic Levels as Companies See Big Boost in Productivity from Improvements in Tech, Ops, and AI

77% of businesses express confidence despite economic uncertainty; two-thirds planning M&A activity within three years

CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle market businesses are entering 2026 with surging confidence, with 77% expressing positive outlooks for company performance over the next 12 months—approaching historic highs—even as only half view the broader U.S. economy positively, according to KeyBank's Q4 2025 Middle Market Sentiment Survey of 750 financial decision-makers at companies with $10M-$1B in revenue.

The survey continues to show a striking disconnect: while economic uncertainty persists, company-level optimism has jumped significantly, driven by breakthrough gains in operational efficiency, a better labor market, and the potential of AI to unlock business value.

"Middle market companies aren't waiting for perfect economic conditions—they're using the current disruptive environment to create their own competitive advantages," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "What we're seeing is a fundamental shift from a year ago. Investing for growth is the clear theme, and companies are doubling down on tech and operations buoyed by the provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill, a better interest rate environment, and clear excitement on the potential of AI. I expect we're going to see clear winners separating from the pack this year."

Technology and Efficiency Drive Unprecedented Confidence

The survey identifies operational excellence and AI as the primary catalysts for optimism:

66% cite improved efficiency in business operations (up from 51% in Q2 2025)

57% point to technology improvements as a key driver

51% are actively implementing AI and automation—a new top factor for growth outlook

M&A and Capital Deployment Accelerate

Middle market companies are positioning for growth:

Two-thirds anticipate M&A involvement within the next three years

Nearly half are actively seeking increased access to capital for growth

67% plan to improve cash flow management

58% are focusing on cost reduction (up significantly from earlier in 2025)

"The M&A market is poised for significant activity," Gavrity noted. "The valuation gap between buyers and sellers is narrowing, and companies with strong balance sheets and operational momentum are getting more active in strategic acquisition discussions."

Navigating Headwinds Strategically

Despite strong optimism, businesses remain vigilant about challenges:

Tariffs and trade agreements (36%) remain the top concern

Inflation concerns (32%) persist, though stabilized from earlier peaks

Labor costs (26%) and interest rates (25%) still in the top 5 but continue to soften as an overall concern

And supply chain concerns have declined sharply to 19%, with companies taking proactive measures to address challenges.

AI Adoption Accelerates—But Implementation Gaps Remain

Technology adoption is accelerating across the middle market:

75% plan to use AI to automate employee tasks (up 19 points)

71% are deploying AI for data analysis

68% expect improved productivity as the primary benefit

Not surprisingly, very few companies are at their ideal AI implementation state, as leaders wrestle with critical workforce challenges including ensuring effective AI-human collaboration (51%), managing job security concerns (48%), and reskilling employees (45%).

"The technology gap is becoming the competitive gap," Gavrity emphasized. "Companies farthest along in exploring AI are showing significantly stronger outlooks. It speaks to the overall forward lean of the management team, and the meaningful value unlock potential for those who get it right."

With 66% experiencing cyber threats in the past year, cybersecurity investment is surging—52% plan moderate increases and 17% anticipate significant spending growth.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Imperatives for 2026

Based on the survey findings, Gavrity outlined key priorities for middle market leaders:

Move faster on AI implementation, not slower: The competitive advantage goes to fast adopters willing to iterate, not perfectionists waiting for certainty. Deploy capital offensively while competitors stay defensive: 2026 is likely to present a fertile M&A environment. Those with a clear acquisition strategy, an execution playbook, and access to capital will have the advantage. Treat cybersecurity as competitive exposure, not just IT risk: With two-thirds of companies experiencing breaches but widely varying investment responses, cyber preparedness will create performance gaps – take this existential threat seriously.

"The middle market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and strategic thinking," Gavrity concluded. "I expect this dynamic segment of the economy to continue its outperformance in 2026 and Key Commercial Bank is committed to providing the capital, expertise, and partnership to these businesses to seize the opportunity."

