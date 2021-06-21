Middle of Nowhere Lands at SeriesFest 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Writer-director Michele Palermo's comedic drama, Middle of Nowhere, has earned a coveted spot at the award-winning SeriesFest Season 7 competition in Denver, Colorado. Palermo (The Mansion; Ladies in Waiting) also serves as executive producer alongside producers Larry Gilbert (Rookie Blue) and Lolly Howe (A Haunting in Cawdor starring Cary Elwes).

Featuring a diverse, multi-generational ensemble, the female-driven, single-camera, half hour dramedy highlights strong female characters and examines mid-life issues as middle child Lisa navigates a faltering marriage, her immigrant parents' frailties and foibles, and her brothers' competition for the top spot in the family.

Starring Elena Wohl (The Session Man; Spotlight) as Lisa, Mark Damon Espinoza (Beverly Hills, 90210) as her husband Bill, and Richard Milanesi (Ryan's Hope) as Aldo, her father, and veteran stage actress Lisa Goodman as her mother, Ella, the show offers an intimately honest exploration of the comic tragedy known as middle age, with an illuminating take on family dynamics and deft humor.

"Middle age is not for the faint of heart," notes Palermo, asserting that "somewhere between 40 and 65, there comes a moment when the years we've lived meet the years we have left. That moment is staggering. It's painful, it's enlightening. And it's also pretty damn funny."

Clearly, the raw authenticity and universal appeal of a multi-generational story is resonating with audiences, and garnering recognition: Middle of Nowhere recently captured the trifecta of Best TV Show, Best Director and Best Actress at the 2021 New York City International Film Festival, as well as Best TV Episode at the Hollywood 4 Shorts Fest.

More: "Middle of Nowhere" Writer/Director Michele Palermo is a published and award-winning playwright, who has developed television projects with Peter Horton, with David E. Kelley, and, for LIFETIME, THE MANSION (an upstairs/downstairs dramedy set in a Governor's mansion). She has written, produced, and directed two award-winning indie features, LADIES IN WAITING (based on her play), and the mockumentary UNREEL: A True Hollywood Story.

Michele grew up between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Rome, Italy; speaks Italian and French; holds a M.A. in International Communication from American University and was once recruited by the CIA. Among her many adventures "along the way", Michele spent four years as Chief of Staff and Speechwriter for Virginia First Lady Lisa Collis (wife of former Virginia Governor and current US Senator Mark R. Warner), three years producing tours for the USO, and a year researching tomatoes and compost for the incomparable Martha Stewart. For the past six years, she has enjoyed an adjunct professorship at Columbia University School of Film, where she teaches television writing.

About SeriesFest: SeriesFest, a non-profit organization, champions and empowers artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling by providing year-round opportunities for creators and industry experts to connect, collaborate, and share stories, which inspire and impact global audiences. https://www.seriesfest.com/

More information: www.middleofnowhere.tv

