Middle Office Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 3.67 billion between 2023 - 2028, Growth Driven by Need for new technologies and budget constraints - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle Office Outsourcing Market report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the middle office outsourcing market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 3.67 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2024-2028

The need for new technologies and budget constraints are driving the middle office outsourcing market growth. The increasing customer base, growing complexity of operations, and strong competition are encouraging financial institutions to leverage the benefits of technological innovations to enhance their operations. Financial institutions should work on interfaces between the middle office and front office, as most small- and medium-scale financial institutions have budget constraints regarding infrastructure upgrades and hiring skilled labor, among others. Moreover, AI and ML can be used to optimize processes, address exceptions, and increase output. Such innovations will drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - Implementation delays in outsourcing are challenging market growth. Interruptions in business as usual (BAU), inaccurate defining of the scope of business requirements, downsizing of staff, and the lack of consolidation of systems are some of the reasons behind delays. Issues such as a delay in sending responses to regulators and resolving collateral disputes can lead to problems for financial institutions. Therefore, asset managers need to follow a systematic approach to implement middle office outsourcing models, which can hinder market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The middle office outsourcing market is segmented based on End-user (Investment banking and management, Broker-dealers, Stock exchange, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The investment banking and management segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most outsourcing in investment banking and management includes entities such as borrowers, peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, and investors in the market. In general, the responsibilities of middle office outsourcing services in investment banking and management include structuring fees and offering low investment costs to investors. CACEIS offers comprehensive middle office outsourcing services with features like CACEIS's middle office outsourcing services include full trade management, independent portfolio record keeping, and daily reconciliations with depositaries and fund administrators. Their production centers are available across the world, ensuring a geographical presence. Additionally, they offer the service to all types of investor managers, including entrepreneurial management companies, average-size and large management companies, and institutions managing their own portfolios.

North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the middle office outsourcing market:

Accenture Plc, Apex Group Ltd., BNP Paribas SA, Brown Brothers Harriman and Co., Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, Empaxis Data Management Inc., HedgeGuard, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Linedata Services S.A., Northern Trust Corp., Royal Bank of Canada, SEI investment Co., Societe Generale SA, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., WNS Holdings Ltd.

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Japan, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Apex Group Ltd., BNP Paribas SA, Brown Brothers Harriman and Co., Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, Empaxis Data Management Inc., HedgeGuard, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Linedata Services S.A., Northern Trust Corp., Royal Bank of Canada, SEI investment Co., Societe Generale SA, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

