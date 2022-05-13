Middle School-Aged Indie Rockers ROOTED Put on AAPI Youth Music Concert With Pre-Release of New Single "Waiting"

"In the last two years, it's been non-stop headlines about violence and discrimination against Asians. Most of us have grown up here in the US and start to question why do we feel like outsiders or are not fully accepted? There are so many negative headlines, so we wanted to create this event to celebrate, recognize and represent the positive contributions of the Asian & Pacific Islander Americans community," says the band.

To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, ROOTED will be performing their upcoming single live on Sunday, May 15 at noon at Blossom Market Hall located at 264 South Mission Drive in San Gabriel. Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside will also feature a display of artwork from young AAPI artists throughout the day. You can pre-save "Waiting" here.

"We are inspired and grateful for ROOTED's commitment to raising awareness about the challenges the Asian community experiences on a daily basis throughout our region," said JR Dzubak, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside. "Thank you for supporting our cause and standing up against racism."

ROOTED will also be the opening act for Temple City's Camelia Festival and will be the closing act for the AAPI weekend at the LA County Fair .

ROOTED is a middle school-aged indie pop/rock band formed by singers/songwriters Shalom Lim and Genevieve Thai. The band features Valen Shieh on bass guitar, Karissa Lee on guitar, and Selina Ye on keyboard and synth. For more information, please visit www.rooted.band or follow ROOTED on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

