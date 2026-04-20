LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the landscape of higher education shifts toward skill-based outcomes, Middlesex Community College joins "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" to explore how community colleges serve as essential hubs for regional workforce development and equitable career access.

The upcoming segment, scheduled to film on April 22, 2026, focuses on the structural role of community colleges within the American educational system. Production will take place at the Middlesex Community College campuses in Bedford and Lowell, Massachusetts, documenting the institutional frameworks designed to align student learning with the immediate needs of the regional economy. The program investigates the transition toward integrated career pathways, including dual enrollment for high school students and specialized career embedded options like "Learn & Earn" and Apprenticeships. By documenting the coordination between academic instruction and local industry requirements, the series provides Public Television viewers with a comprehensive look at how accessible education serves as a primary driver for professional advancement and financial stability.

"Now more than ever, community colleges are in a unique position to prepare the workforce with highly skilled, knowledgeable and experienced professionals," said Phil Sisson, Middlesex Community College's President. "Understanding the importance of career-integrated learning, Middlesex Community College leverages our leadership within our communities by forming valuable partnerships with organizations and companies throughout our service area and the broader Commonwealth. To respond directly to their needs, MCC implements relevant internship, apprenticeship and hands-on opportunities to train our students for these in-demand roles. Combined with industry-driven curriculum and immersive clinical and laboratory experiences, MCC integrates career-focused learning into all our programs, ensuring students become productive and successful members of their communities and workplaces."

Maintaining a robust local economy requires an adaptable educational infrastructure that can respond to the evolving demands of modern industry. Middlesex Community College has addressed these needs by implementing corporate training partnerships that provide students with practical, hands-on experience while they complete their studies. The segment examines how these programs reduce traditional barriers to entry for underrepresented groups and provide a flexible alternative to high-cost four-year institutions. Furthermore, the documentary explores the impact of free community college initiatives and how they contribute to a more equitable distribution of opportunity across the Commonwealth.

This educational approach focuses on meeting students at their current stage of life, whether they are recent high school graduates or adult learners seeking to pivot into new sectors such as biotechnology or advanced manufacturing. Beyond technical proficiency, the documentary emphasizes the mentorship and holistic support services that ensure students can navigate their academic journey while balancing external responsibilities. By focusing on these functional solutions, the segment aims to inform the public about the strategic importance of community-based learning in fostering a resilient and skilled workforce. The project provides an educational overview of how modern institutions are effectively bridging the gap between education and the workforce to ensure long-term regional prosperity.

About Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan: "Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan" is an educational program that highlights the latest stories and trends impacting the world today. The series is distributed to Public Television stations throughout the country to provide viewers with insightful content on business, health, and social issues. Learn more at: empoweredprogram.com.

About Middlesex Community College: Middlesex Community College is a comprehensive institution with campuses in Bedford and Lowell, Massachusetts, dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality pathways to education and workforce training. By focusing on equitable access and regional partnerships, the college prepares a diverse student body for success in the modern economy. For more information, visit: www.middlesex.edu.

SOURCE Empowered with Meg Ryan