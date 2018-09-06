Middleterranean® Cuisine Pioneer Taboonette® Launches Nationwide Franchise Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders, management team, and executive chef from acclaimed NYC restaurant Taboon today announced that Taboonette® Middleterranean® Kitchen has launched its exclusive franchise program in select markets across the United States. The Taboonette franchise system provides potential franchise owners access to an established business model, authentic and health-centric international cuisine, and a trademark that describes carefully developed menu items as uniquely "Middleterranean."

The Taboonette franchise program capitalizes on the success of its critically-acclaimed New York City flagship restaurant Taboon, transforming it to meet fast-casual preparation demands. The franchise concept's menu is inspired and created by Taboon's award-winning Executive Chef Efi Naon, an Israeli native and classically trained chef. Naon has focused his recent efforts towards bringing the slow-cooked, healthy cuisine of Taboon to the quick-service restaurant community.

"Because the Taboonette reputation is already built, franchisees will be investing in an established concept and brand, rather than a trendy gimmick," said Danny Hodak, Taboonette's president. "We created Middleterranean fusion cuisine 15 years ago and the demand has consistently grown. We've been working hard at Taboonette to perfect Middleterranean at the quick-service level and it is a win-win for consumers and franchisees alike."

Taboonette offers the ability for prospective franchisees to take advantage of the high growth rate in the quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise space. Taboonette's executive team years ago anticipated trends in the restaurant and international food space that allowed them to position the menu, operations and technology of Taboonette to complement the progression of fresh, natural, non-processed food in casual dining atmospheres. A Taboonette franchise provides entrepreneurs a fully-developed and documented business model, comprehensive training programs, and continued support and guidance from pioneers in the Middleterranean cuisine space.

Taboonette's ambitious expansion plans include opening as many as 50 franchise locations by 2021 across the country. Prospective franchisees ready to invest in the booming Middleterranean restaurant trend should contact Gary Occhiogrosso at Franchise Growth Solutions at (917) 991-2465 or at info@frangrow.com.

Taboonette® Middleterranean® Kitchen is a unique, trailblazing franchise opportunity that was founded by Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine pioneers from Taboon restaurant in NYC. The franchise is positioned to attract the health-conscious consumer with a higher perceived value, at an increased price point, creating vast opportunities for franchise operators. For more information, visit: www.taboonette.com/franchise.

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media.

This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law.

