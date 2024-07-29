MIDEA AMERICA EXPANDS U.S. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Expansion Project to Increase Midea's Footprint, Bringing Significant Investment and Job Opportunities to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea America, a leading innovator of home appliances, is proud to announce the expansion of its U.S. research and development facility at Blankenbaker Station in Louisville, Kentucky. The expansion project will increase Midea's footprint in Louisville by approximately 400%.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence and our U.S. R&D capabilities in Louisville," said John Herrington, president of Midea America Corp. "This new facility emphasizes our commitment to growth and innovation in the United States. With the additional space, we will continue to bring innovative products to market that meet our consumers' needs. We look forward to further investing in this community and creating new job opportunities."

With more than 166,000 global employees and a presence in over 150 countries, including the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment product such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fans and heaters, major appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, microwaves and laundry, small appliances and floor care. The Midea America Research Center (MARC) in Louisville, Kentucky, was established in 2016. As Midea's business continues to grow, there is a need for a larger U.S. facility to continue its heritage of innovation.

"Our new consumer research center, customer showroom and state of the art research and development laboratories will continue to innovate and develop cutting-edge products," said Adam Schultz, R&D director at Midea America Corp. "We are excited about the opportunities this expansion will bring and are pleased to be working with our long-time partners Hollenbach Oakley to bring the project to fruition."

The project seeks to add additional laboratory and office space, a new consumer research center and customer showroom, as well as an estimated 110 new jobs over the coming years.

For more information on Midea, please visit www.Midea.com/us.

ABOUT MIDEA

Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.*

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

