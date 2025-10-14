Top Energy-Saving Tips for National Energy Awareness Month

Simple steps to help homeowners cut utility bills, access rebates, and explore new technologies this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Energy Awareness Month, the perfect time for homeowners to take simple steps to lower utility bills, improve comfort, and take advantage of available rebate programs. While 71% of homeowners say energy efficiency is important, fewer than 35% consider their homes efficient. Plus, heating and cooling account for 50–60% of total household energy use, and more than half of U.S. homes remain under-insulated with outdated HVAC systems. With colder weather on the way, a few smart changes now can pay off all winter long.

Credit: Midea (PRNewsfoto/Midea)

"National Energy Awareness Month is the ideal time to put efficiency in focus; and it isn't about one big project, it's about small steps that add up to comfort and savings," said David Rames, Senior Product Manager at Midea. "We want to empower homeowners with practical tools and modern technology to help them cut utility bills, improve comfort and take advantage of rebate programs that can make upgrades more affordable."

Practical Tips to Empower Homeowners This Fall

Midea is sharing expert-backed guidance to help households improve home efficiency right away:

Seal it up: Air leaks around windows, doors and attics can account for up to 30% of heating loss. Use weatherstripping and caulk to prevent waste. Adding attic insulation is also a small investment that can lead to major energy savings.

Air leaks around windows, doors and attics can account for up to 30% of heating loss. Use weatherstripping and caulk to prevent waste. Adding attic insulation is also a small investment that can lead to major energy savings. Smarten your thermostat: A programmable or smart thermostat can automatically adjust heating schedules and save up to $180 a year.

A programmable or smart thermostat can automatically adjust heating schedules and save up to $180 a year. Upgrade your filter: Replace HVAC filters monthly during peak seasons to improve airflow and reduce system strain.

Replace HVAC filters monthly during peak seasons to improve airflow and reduce system strain. Invest in efficiency: Replacing aging systems with high-efficiency heat pumps can cut heating costs by up to 50% while also providing energy-efficient cooling in summer.

Replacing aging systems with high-efficiency heat pumps can cut heating costs by up to 50% while also providing energy-efficient cooling in summer. Take advantage of rebates: Federal, state, and local utility programs can help consumers save thousands on energy-efficient upgrades, such as qualified heat pump systems. Check available offers before making a purchase.

Federal, state, and local utility programs can help consumers save thousands on energy-efficient upgrades, such as qualified heat pump systems. Check available offers before making a purchase. Explore new technologies: Consider a next-generation heat pump that is designed to deliver reliable heating even in sub-zero temperatures. For example, the Midea EVOX All Climate Heat Pump provides 100% heating output down to -31°F and continues operating at -40°F, making it an option for families across the country who want to be more energy efficient. Compact plug-and-play technology solutions like the Midea packaged window heat pump (PWHP) can offer an efficient upgrade option for apartment renters or multifamily housing. These can be installed in under an hour and plug into most standard outlets.



Energy Awareness Month may only last thirty-one days, but the habits it encourages can deliver benefits year-round. When homeowners stay mindful of efficiency, they save money, support a more reliable energy grid, and create a more sustainable future for their families. From quick DIY fixes to advanced heat pump technology, families have more tools than ever to take charge of their energy use and choose solutions that fit their lifestyle.

"Efficiency is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity for comfort and cost savings," added Rames. "With the right tools and choices, Midea is helping families take control of their energy bills this winter and for years to come."

Midea is inviting homeowners and contractors to visit its expanding network of showrooms across North America. These facilities offer hands-on demonstrations, contractor training and direct access to the latest heating and cooling solutions.

Consumers seeking to upgrade to Midea's heating and cooling solutions should call 1-888-MIDEA-NA (1-888-643-3262) or visit www.mideacomfort.us for more information.

SOURCE Midea