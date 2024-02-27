MIDEA AMERICA HIGHLIGHTS EXPANSIVE APPLIANCE LINEUP AT KBIS 2024

News provided by

Midea America Corp.

27 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's leading manufacturer of innovative home appliances, is thrilled to present its latest advancements at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Midea will present a comprehensive range of appliances, from major and small appliances to home comfort solutions.

With a mission to 'Make yourself at home,' Midea delivers surprisingly friendly solutions while continuing to explore innovative ways to meet consumers' evolving needs.  Midea's products offer practical innovation and stylish design which emphasizes its commitment to smart solutions. 

"Our debut at KBIS is a testament to Midea's commitment and continued leadership in the home appliance space," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "We're looking forward to showcasing our latest solutions for the entire home."

Major Appliances.
Kitchen and laundry room appliances highlighting convenience, quality, and stylish design are central to Midea's showcase at KBIS. These include new refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges, as well as washer and dryers.

The company's standout 29.3 Cubic Foot Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator (MRF29D6AST) offers more space than previous models, dual ice makers, and a variety of organization options, such as a new Click & Glide door bin. The Click & Glide door bin moves up or down easily to adjust for the different heights of bottles. There is no need to remove the contents from the shelf, making organization quick and easy. 

Midea will also unveil new Convection Dry technology in its dishwashers, making mealtime cleanup easier than ever before. This technology redefines drying performance through a rapid moisture removal system. The result? A significantly faster drying phase. Midea's Angle Wash and Utensil Wash technology, results in targeted, powerful jets that provide thorough washing and cleaning efficiency.

Midea's much-anticipated Freestanding Range (MER30S2AST) will be on display to complete the kitchen. With a large 6.3 Cu. Ft capacity, and powerful four-element cooktop, home chefs can enjoy cooking multiple dishes at once. The easy-to-clean Steam Clean feature makes cleaning the oven effortless. These innovations and others are planned alongside a full line of cooking products set to hit the market soon.

For the laundry room, Midea introduces its all-new Telescoping Agitator Top Load Washer, designed to make switching between an agitator and an impeller washer easier. Other solutions like the All-in-One Washer Dryer combo unit and the ventless stackable 24" washer and dryer for compact spaces demonstrate versatility and efficiency for the laundry room.

Midea proudly stands behind its products with dedicated support, superior customer service, and product warranties that feature some of the most comprehensive coverage in the industry. Midea doubled the length of its current standard warranty on major appliances from one to two years, covering parts and labor. This is double the average warranty the industry is currently offering.

Don't miss the chance to experience the future of home appliances. Visit Booth #W1255 at the West Hall to explore Midea's array of large and small appliances and experience firsthand how these innovations can help elevate your home.

For more information about Midea's comprehensive appliance offerings, visit www.Midea.com/us.

ABOUT MIDEA
Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them. 

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

SOURCE Midea America Corp.

Also from this source

Midea Launches First HVAC Showroom and Distribution Center in New York City

Midea Launches First HVAC Showroom and Distribution Center in New York City

Midea, one of the leading innovators in the HVAC industry, announced the opening of its first national showroom and distribution center in Queens,...
Midea Unveils Stark Awareness Gap in Heat Pump Technology Among Homeowners and Contractors

Midea Unveils Stark Awareness Gap in Heat Pump Technology Among Homeowners and Contractors

Midea, the world's largest producer of major appliances and a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, unveils an eye-opening survey that found more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.