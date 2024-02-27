MIDEA AMERICA HIGHLIGHTS EXPANSIVE APPLIANCE LINEUP AT KBIS 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's leading manufacturer of innovative home appliances, is thrilled to present its latest advancements at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Midea will present a comprehensive range of appliances, from major and small appliances to home comfort solutions.

With a mission to 'Make yourself at home,' Midea delivers surprisingly friendly solutions while continuing to explore innovative ways to meet consumers' evolving needs. Midea's products offer practical innovation and stylish design which emphasizes its commitment to smart solutions.

"Our debut at KBIS is a testament to Midea's commitment and continued leadership in the home appliance space," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "We're looking forward to showcasing our latest solutions for the entire home."

Major Appliances.

Kitchen and laundry room appliances highlighting convenience, quality, and stylish design are central to Midea's showcase at KBIS. These include new refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges, as well as washer and dryers.

The company's standout 29.3 Cubic Foot Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator (MRF29D6AST) offers more space than previous models, dual ice makers, and a variety of organization options, such as a new Click & Glide door bin. The Click & Glide door bin moves up or down easily to adjust for the different heights of bottles. There is no need to remove the contents from the shelf, making organization quick and easy.

Midea will also unveil new Convection Dry technology in its dishwashers, making mealtime cleanup easier than ever before. This technology redefines drying performance through a rapid moisture removal system. The result? A significantly faster drying phase. Midea's Angle Wash and Utensil Wash technology, results in targeted, powerful jets that provide thorough washing and cleaning efficiency.

Midea's much-anticipated Freestanding Range (MER30S2AST) will be on display to complete the kitchen. With a large 6.3 Cu. Ft capacity, and powerful four-element cooktop, home chefs can enjoy cooking multiple dishes at once. The easy-to-clean Steam Clean feature makes cleaning the oven effortless. These innovations and others are planned alongside a full line of cooking products set to hit the market soon.

For the laundry room, Midea introduces its all-new Telescoping Agitator Top Load Washer, designed to make switching between an agitator and an impeller washer easier. Other solutions like the All-in-One Washer Dryer combo unit and the ventless stackable 24" washer and dryer for compact spaces demonstrate versatility and efficiency for the laundry room.

Midea proudly stands behind its products with dedicated support, superior customer service, and product warranties that feature some of the most comprehensive coverage in the industry. Midea doubled the length of its current standard warranty on major appliances from one to two years, covering parts and labor. This is double the average warranty the industry is currently offering.

Don't miss the chance to experience the future of home appliances. Visit Booth #W1255 at the West Hall to explore Midea's array of large and small appliances and experience firsthand how these innovations can help elevate your home.

For more information about Midea's comprehensive appliance offerings, visit www.Midea.com/us.

ABOUT MIDEA

Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

SOURCE Midea America Corp.