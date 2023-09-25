Midea Announces First Anti-Corrosion Solution for Air Conditioners

News provided by

Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division

25 Sep, 2023, 10:29 ET

FOSHAN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech giant Midea has unveiled an anti-corrosion solution to improve air conditioner performance and reliability in coastal and tropical climates. The solution, featuring proprietary Hyper Grapfins and sheet metal coatings, is integrated into two eco-friendly, energy efficient Midea HVAC systems, BreezelessE and PenroseAir. This innovative technology provides comprehensive protection against salty, humid air, enhancing the durability and lifespan of both indoor and outdoor units.

Continue Reading

Air conditioning in coastal regions can be challenging due to the corrosive effects of salt air on the critical components, leading to costly maintenance and replacements for restaurateurs and hotel owners. To address the problem, Midea developed the patented Prime Guard Hyper Grapfin which is coated with graphene to increase the durability, performance, and energy efficiency of HVAC systems. BreezelessE and PenroseAir, are the first two AC models with high reliability and anti-corrosion feature, launched by Midea in African countries, set to debut in South Africa and Mauritius. The products also come with climate-friendly refrigerants R32, which are designed to minimize the impact on global warming and reduce the influence on the ozone layer.

With the new solution, Midea has formed partnerships with sustainable hotels and eco-friendly resorts of the renowned group Rogers Hospitality, catering to the needs of European tourists visiting African countries. Under the banner "Protech My Dear Home," Midea and its partners set to co-deliver sustainable and luxury traveling experiences for holidaymakers coming to coastal Africa. The campaign has also invited Mauritian influencer Laetitia Darche to explain how Midea's green-driven innovations for HVAC systems merge technology with nature, creating a comfortable, climate-friendly living space for nature enthusiasts like her to indulge in eco-mindfulness while enjoying modern comforts.

Midea's BreezelessE is a custom-built indoor climate control system designed for sustainable travel. It offers quick cooling, with AI algorithms adjusting temperatures based on user preferences and habits. Its deflector's micro-holes and redesigned duct and fan ensure quiet operation and gentle airflow. The chic Midea PenroseAir, with various fabric options, features a 180-degree spinning wind deflector and a spherical air outlet for direct, accurate, and low-noise cooling.

As a green tech innovator, Midea is steadfast in promoting sustainable living and driving positive environmental impact from every detail. The anti-corrosion solution maintains air conditioner performance and caters to island users' needs, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and regional customization.

Contact:

Jacob Li
lijq285@midea.com

SOURCE Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division

