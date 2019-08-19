Midea Earns 2019 TWICE VIP Award

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's number one air treatment company*, today announced its SmartCool Window Air Conditioner – the MAW08S1YWT – has been honored with a TWICE VIP Award in the "Room Air Conditioners" category.

Voted on by retailers and distributors, the TWICE VIP Awards seek to honor the technology that's expected to make the biggest difference in their business. The VIPs are based on product features, product design, and value to consumers. All voting was reviewed by TWICE editors.

"As the only awards voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors, winning a TWICE VIP Award demonstrates your device has what it takes to resonate with consumers and succeed on the shelves," said Grant Morgan, senior editor of TWICE. "Going home with a VIP signifies the top dealers genuinely value what you're delivering and participating in the program ensures you're seen by the most important people in the industry."

Midea's SmartCool MAW08S1YWT air conditioner boasts Energy Star awarded efficiency and a variety of features to keep users cool and comfortable. Designed with a stylish, exclusive touch control panel and clear LED display, the MAW08S1YWT cooling capacity is 8,000 British Thermal Units and can quickly cool a room up to 350 feet. The MAW08S1YWT will respond to voice commands through Google and Alexa-enabled devices. Users can change settings via voice when using an Echo or Google Home device with the Midea AC Skill installed. Midea's MAW08S1YWT is also compatible with the MideaAir app which brings cloud-based control to any smartphone or tablet.

Additional features include a 24-hour timer which enables users to program the unit according to their schedule; SleepWell which allows the AC to auto adjust for maximum sleep comfort; and Auto Restart which enables the AC to restart using its previous settings if the power shuts down unexpectedly.

"We are delighted to receive this esteemed recognition from TWICE as well as the retailers and distributors who believe in and voted for Midea," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "This honor further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, efficient and smart products that fit seamlessly into consumers' busy lives."

Midea's new SmartCool MAW08S1YWT window air conditioner is now available exclusively at Sam's Club. For more information on Midea or its full portfolio of air treatment products, please visit www.midea.com.

