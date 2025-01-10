Midea Launches Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heater

As a global leader in heat pump innovation and one of the world's largest producer of major appliances, Midea is proud to announce the launch of its Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH), an advanced solution designed to provide efficient water heating for homes across North America. This cutting-edge product exemplifies the shift from traditional water heating methods to energy-efficient air-source technology.

High-Efficiency Operation

Designed to meet NEEA Tier 4 and CEE Advanced Tier specifications—the highest levels of energy efficiency certification available—the HPWH aims to reduce utility bills and help lower carbon emissions.

In the United States*, the HPWH may qualify for a federal tax credit, covering up to 30% of the project cost with a cap of $2,000 annually. Additionally, the Home Energy Rebates Program offers rebate caps of up to $8,000 for heat pump installation costs. State-specific rebates, such as $3,000 in California, $1,000 in New York, and $500 in Florida and Washington, further reduce the financial burden for homeowners. In Canada**, the HPWH is eligible for rebates of up to $3,500 through the Canada Greener Homes Grant program. These incentives not only make the Midea HPWH a cost-effective solution but also empower homeowners to transition to sustainable, energy-efficient technologies.

* Source for the United States: The Department of Energy.

**Source for Canada: CleanBC Better Homes Energy Saving.

Ideal for new home construction or replacing existing traditional electric or gas water heaters, the Midea HPWH uses advanced air-source heat transfer technology to efficiently move thermal energy from the surrounding air into water. This innovative process achieves an impressive efficiency rate of up to 400%, far outperforming conventional water heaters that rely on fossil fuels or energy-intensive resistance heating and making the Midea HPWH almost four times more energy efficient than traditional models. By harnessing this technology, the Midea HPWH addresses key limitations of traditional systems, such as high operating costs, inconsistent heating and environmental impact. For North American households, this translates into up to 75% annual energy savings on energy bills*.

*Data calculated based on 80-gallon model. Estimated value under UEF testing conditions; Electricity cost is calculated as US$0.14/kWh.

Seamless Replacement & Easy Installation

Constructed to replace existing electric water heaters with minimal hassle, the HPWH offers a lightweight design, easy-to-grasp handles and a conveniently located valve for quick and straightforward installation. Its compatibility with existing systems means homeowners can save on labor costs and avoid extensive modifications, making the upgrade process both practical and cost-effective.

Comfort Enhancements

The HPWH is engineered to provide consistent, worry-free performance with features like a leakage prevention system, automatic shut-off valve and frost protection for reliable operation in a wide ambient temperature range from -15°C to 46°C*. With a 91-gallon first-hour rating, it ensures ample hot water supply for busy households. Additionally, the down to 49.5 dBA inverter fan enables quiet operation, making it ideal for residential use

*Performance tested by a Midea lab

The HPWH offers three customizable operational modes—Heat-Pump Only ECONOMY Mode for maximum energy efficiency, E-Heater Mode for quick heating and Hybrid Mode for a balance of performance and savings. With Wi-Fi connectivity, homeowners can control and monitor their water heating system remotely, optimizing comfort and energy usage. This level of control makes the HPWH a smart solution for reducing energy costs while providing daily convenience.

"At Midea, we're driven by our commitment to efficiency and technological advancement," said David Leezer, Engineering Manager - Retail AC and Innovations at Midea. "Our new Heat Pump Water Heater exemplifies this by offering homeowners a reliable solution with features like leak prevention, frost protection and automatic shut-off. With smart modes, including Economy, Hybrid and E-Heater, the HPWH not only reduces energy consumption but also provides unmatched convenience and control for customers' daily lives."

Midea's Heat Pump Water Heater is available now through Midea's distributor network across North America.

Contractors and companies interested in becoming a Midea heat pump distributor, or consumers seeking to upgrade to Midea's heating and cooling solutions, should call 1-888-MIDEA-NA (1-888-643-3262). For more information, visit www.mideacomfort.us.

CONTACT FOR CONTRACTORS AND DISTRIBUTORS:

[email protected]

1-888-643-3262

SOURCE Midea

