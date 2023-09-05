MidFirst Bank Welcomes John Higginbotham

News provided by

MidFirst Bank

05 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank is pleased to announce the addition of John D. Higginbotham to its Oklahoma City market leadership, joining MidFirst Bank as the market executive and senior vice president of commercial lending.

Higginbotham brings more than 40 years of banking and finance experience to MidFirst, including 35 years with Bank of Oklahoma, where he served as the market president and CEO as well as chief operating officer. He dedicated a major portion of his career to the commercial division where he managed corporate and healthcare lending teams. Higginbotham earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Oklahoma State University and attended the University of Washington-Michael G. Foster School of Business. He is also a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma, Leadership OKC and SALLT Leadership.

"We are thrilled that John is joining our team at MidFirst," said Alan Kraft, first executive vice president of commercial lending. "John's focus on collaborating among all lines of business as well as his commitment to developing and expanding client relationships in the Oklahoma market will be invaluable to the bank."

As an embedded member of the Oklahoma City community, Higginbotham has served on several nonprofit boards throughout his career. He is actively involved and serves as chairman of City Rescue Mission, treasurer of Downtown OKC, trustee for United Way of Central Oklahoma, and as a board member of Allied Arts and the National Board of Student Mobilization. He is also a dedicated mentor for City Care's Whiz Kids program.

Higginbotham has previously served on several boards, including the board of governors for the Oklahoma State University Foundation, chairman of the OKC Philharmonic, chairman of Canterbury Voices, board member of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, co-chair of the Greater OKC Chamber Campaign, and board member and chair of the Oklahoma City March of Dimes campaign.

Higginbotham lives in Edmond with his wife, Julie. They are active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Edmond, where he serves as an elder.

About MidFirst Bank

With $36.5 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and California. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank.

SOURCE MidFirst Bank

