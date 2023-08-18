MidFirst Bank Wins The Oklahoman's 2023 Community's Choice Awards

Recognition marks 10th consecutive year MidFirst Bank wins "Best Bank" in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoman announced today that MidFirst Bank was named "Best Bank" in Oklahoma City in its annual Community's Choice Awards, marking the 10th consecutive year the bank received the distinction.

Previously known as Readers' Choice Awards, the Community's Choice Awards invites members of the community to nominate and vote for their favorite companies in more than 180 categories. A broad range of businesses are chosen for their outstanding service and commitment to the local community. MidFirst Bank was one of five finalists in the banking category.

"To be selected by Oklahomans as the Community's Choice Awards 'Best Bank' in Oklahoma City for the 10th time is an immense honor," said MidFirst Chief Executive Officer Jeff Records. "On behalf of MidFirst Bank, we are grateful for this distinction by our clients, community members and friends. Our employees' unmatched customer service and commitment to the communities in which MidFirst serves makes this kind of recognition possible."

Winners of the Community's Choice Awards were recognized in a printed winners' edition of The Oklahoman, as well as online at Oklahoman.com. Winners were also honored at a celebratory gala.

About MidFirst Bank

With $36.5 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and California. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank.

