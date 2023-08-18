MidFirst Bank Wins The Oklahoman's 2023 Community's Choice Awards

News provided by

MidFirst Bank

18 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Recognition marks 10th consecutive year MidFirst Bank wins "Best Bank" in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoman announced today that MidFirst Bank was named "Best Bank" in Oklahoma City in its annual Community's Choice Awards, marking the 10th consecutive year the bank received the distinction.

Previously known as Readers' Choice Awards, the Community's Choice Awards invites members of the community to nominate and vote for their favorite companies in more than 180 categories. A broad range of businesses are chosen for their outstanding service and commitment to the local community. MidFirst Bank was one of five finalists in the banking category.

"To be selected by Oklahomans as the Community's Choice Awards 'Best Bank' in Oklahoma City for the 10th time is an immense honor," said MidFirst Chief Executive Officer Jeff Records. "On behalf of MidFirst Bank, we are grateful for this distinction by our clients, community members and friends. Our employees' unmatched customer service and commitment to the communities in which MidFirst serves makes this kind of recognition possible."

Winners of the Community's Choice Awards were recognized in a printed winners' edition of The Oklahoman, as well as online at Oklahoman.com. Winners were also honored at a celebratory gala.

About MidFirst Bank

With $36.5 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and California. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank.

SOURCE MidFirst Bank

Also from this source

MidFirst Bank Recognized for $400K Donation by Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.