Midland Breaks New Ground With Company's First Repeater-Capable Handheld

The New GXT67 PRO Represents a Significant Leap in Communication Technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, a leader in two-way radio communication technology, today announced the GXT67 GMRS 5-Watt Two-Way Radio. This latest addition to the company's robust lineup of communication tools addresses a long-standing demand from customers for extended range and reliable connections.

The GXT67 PRO breaks new ground as Midland's first repeater-capable handheld radio. This feature allows users to amplify the signal range, overcome obstacles, and extend communication distances in challenging terrains. Off-road enthusiasts, overlanders, outdoor adventurers, emergency management teams, and agricultural professionals will find the GXT67 PRO a game changer.

"We've listened closely to our customers' demands for extended range and unwavering connections in remote locations, and the GXT67 PRO marks a milestone as we reshape the landscape of handheld communication," said Kevin Lane, Chief Marketing Officer at Midland. "With its groundbreaking repeater capability, unparalleled power, and heavy-duty design, Midland is establishing a bold new industry benchmark for reliability and performance with the debut of the GXT67 PRO."

Equipped with 5 Watts of power, the GXT67 PRO is the most powerful GMRS handheld two-way radio Midland has ever offered. This guarantees clear and crisp communication even in the most remote and off-the-gird locations. Additionally, it is built to withstand the elements, featuring an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it an indispensable tool for those who work or play in harsh environments.

Innovation lies at the heart of Midland's ethos, and with the GXT67 PRO, the company raises the bar in communication technology. As the company's first repeater-capable handheld radio, this new product represents a significant advancement, fulfilling users' longstanding demand for range and reliability.

The GXT67 PRO is complete with essential accessories, including a single radio unit, belt clip for convenient portability, desktop charger, AC wall adapter, and a USB-C charging cable. Additionally, it includes a clip-on DC vehicle charger for on-the-go power, ensuring uninterrupted communication. Each package also contains an owner's manual and quick-start guide for easy setup and operation.

The GXT67 PRO is now available at $199.99 on https://midlandusa.com/.

About Midland

For over 50 years, Midland has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland