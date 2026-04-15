Midland Introduces the MXT115P PRO, Driving Forward a New Era of MicroMobile® Radios

Upgraded Design Delivers Greater Performance, Durability, and Reliability on Trails, Farms, and Remote Terrains

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, a leader in two-way radio communication technology and emergency preparedness, today announced the MXT115P PRO, the first release in its next generation MicroMobile® line. Built with long-awaited upgrades, it delivers durability, intercom capability, and communication-enhanced features that support off-roaders, farmers, and off-grid travelers in demanding environments.

Midland's MXT115P PRO

Building on the trusted MXT115, the new MXT115P PRO maintains its powerful 15-Watt output, while introducing an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, intercom capability, PA functionality, pre-programmed privacy code channels (23-50), up to 99 channels, and upgraded mic connector. These upgrades reflect direct customer feedback for more features and durability, ideal for trail enthusiasts who need to stay connected and for farmers who require reliable communication during planting, harvesting, and day‑to-day operations.

"While our original MXT115 met the current needs of our customers, it was clear they wanted more. Launching the first product in our new MicroMobile® line is a major milestone for Midland," said Kevin Knipp, CEO of Midland. "The MXT115P PRO delivers the power customers know and rely on, now upgraded with waterproofing, intercom capability, and PA functionality they've been asking for. It takes group communication to a whole new level, giving trail enthusiasts, farmers, and overlanders the durability and flexibility they need, whether they're riding, working, or traveling off the grid."

Key New Features:

IP67 Waterproof —Built to withstand all the elements, rain, mud, dust, and debris, the MXT115P's IP67 waterproof and dustproof design gives users peace of mind in open‑air vehicles. Users can operate in confidence without worrying about moisture or harsh conditions damaging their radio.

—Built to withstand all the elements, rain, mud, dust, and debris, the MXT115P's IP67 waterproof and dustproof design gives users peace of mind in open‑air vehicles. Users can operate in confidence without worrying about moisture or harsh conditions damaging their radio. Intercom Capability —A new wired intercom jack provides seamless, in vehicle communication, ideal for SXS riders, equipment operators and families traveling together. This feature is compatible with most popular intercom systems, improving voice clarity and communication in loud engine environments.

—A new wired intercom jack provides seamless, in vehicle communication, ideal for SXS riders, equipment operators and families traveling together. This feature is compatible with most popular intercom systems, improving voice clarity and communication in loud engine environments. Pre-Programmed Privacy Code Channels —Equipped with pre-programmed privacy code channels (channels 23–50), the MXT115P PRO is fully compatible with Midland FRS and GMRS walkie talkies. This seamless cross-product integration helps reduce unwanted chatter, delivering clear and dependable communication when it matters most.

—Equipped with pre-programmed privacy code channels (channels 23–50), the MXT115P PRO is fully compatible with Midland FRS and GMRS walkie talkies. This seamless cross-product integration helps reduce unwanted chatter, delivering clear and dependable communication when it matters most. PA Functionality—With a built‑in PA function, the MXT115P PRO makes larger group communication simple and efficient. Users can broadcast instructions or updates, helping messages cut through distance and other external noise, a necessity in unexpected or emergency situations

Like all Midland products, the MXT115P PRO is backed by responsive customer support and a three‑year warranty. Designed to serve a wide range of users, it delivers reliable communication across diverse environments, from farmers managing large properties to SXS and off‑road riders navigating rough terrain, and overlanders traveling long distances off‑grid. Built on Midland's legacy of high‑quality, dependable radios, the MXT115P PRO provides the performance customers expect for demanding adventures and worksites alike.

Available now for $239.99. For more information or to purchase, please visit https://midlandusa.com/products/mxt115-micromobile-gmrs-15-watt-two-way-radio-mxt115.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland