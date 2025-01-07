Midland Launches "Efficiency Across Every Acre": Biggest Agriculture Discount of the Year

Leading Radio Manufacturer is Offering Farmers 20% Off Orders of $500 or More Through April

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, a leader in two-way and GMRS radio communication technology, announced one of its largest agricultural discounts of the year. The "Efficiency Across Every Acre" campaign offers farmers an exclusive 20% off on orders of $500 or more, making Midland's top-tier communication tools more accessible than ever. The limited-time promotion runs through April and is designed to provide farmers with reliable and professional grade communication tools throughout the critical planting seasons.

"We understand that effective communication is crucial for agriculture operations to be successful," said Andrew Kinsman, director of category marketing at Midland. "From coordinating staff to managing real-time logistics, reliable communication tools directly impact farm productivity. This promotion is our way of providing affordable access to the tools they need to excel on both small and large operations."

The promotion includes Midland's complete range of agricultural communication solutions, including:

Midland understands the unique challenges farmers face, from unpredictable weather and power outages to the need for effective long-distance communication across expansive properties. Designed for ease of use and plug-and-play functionality, Midland radios deliver:

Powerful, crystal-clear audio that surpasses older CB systems

that surpasses older CB systems Maximum legal power for GMRS to ensure robust, long-range communication

to ensure robust, long-range communication Durable, professional-grade designs to withstand the rigors of daily farm life

With Midland's cutting-edge technology, farmers can stay connected no matter the circumstances—whether managing emergencies, coordinating tasks, or simply improving operational efficiency.

The promotion spans four months, each tailoring to farmers' evolving needs throughout the planting season. In January, farmers can "Start the Year on Track with Midland" as they begin their annual planning. Moving into February and March, when daylight hours extend and activity increases, Midland emphasizes staying connected "From Sunrise to Sundown." The promotion concludes in April with "Make Every Day Count with Midland," encouraging farmers to maximize their communication efficiency before the busy growing season begins.

The "Efficiency Across Every Acre" promotion is available now through April 2025. For more product details or to place an order, visit https://midlandusa.com/

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Midland