Midland Named the Official Communication Partner for Bronco Off-Road Adventures

Midland enhances safety and connectivity for ford bronco owners by equipping staff and participants with GMRS radios, ensuring reliable communication while off the grid

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland , the leader in two-way radio communications technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship as the Official Communication Partner of Ford Motor's Bronco Off-Road Adventures, a premier off-road tour designed exclusively for Bronco® Owners. Through this sponsorship, Midland will equip both tour staff and participants with its powerful GMRS two-way radios to help ensure safe journeys as owners learn and practice overlanding skills.

Bronco Off-Road Adventures offers three, multi-day, guided trips that take Bronco owners off-roading through some of the country's most remote and breathtaking locations, including Moab, Utah; Vermejo Rancho, New Mexico; and Winnemucca, Nevada. Led by expert overlanding guides, participants will learn critical skills such as off-road navigation, wilderness self-reliance, and environmental stewardship, all while experiencing the thrill of off-roading and camping in scenic locations. Midland GMRS two-way radios will provide seamless communication on the off-roading trails.

"As Bronco owners venture off the grid, we know that reliable communication is crucial for both their safety and adventure," said Andrew Kinsman, Director of Category Marketing at Midland. "We're thrilled to provide Bronco Off-Road Adventures with our high-quality and powerful GMRS two-way radios, to ensure both staff and participants have crisp and clear communication throughout their journeys. With Midland's radios in hand, Bronco owners can confidently explore their surroundings knowing they have a trusted tool in hand."

This sponsorship reflects Midland's ongoing commitment to empowering off-road enthusiasts with the resources needed to enhance their experience and safety, in even the most remote environments. Midland radios will be essential for maintaining clear communication during critical activities like vehicle spotting, recovery operations, and coordinating with guides and fellow participants

"We are excited to partner with Midland to provide our Bronco Off-Road Adventures with top-of-the-line GMRS two-way radios. Reliable communication is crucial on the trails, and Midland's radios ensure that our teams and adventurers stay connected, secure, and ready for any challenge. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing the best possible off-road experience," said Mark Schaller, Enthusiast Vehicle Experience Owner at Ford Motors.

As the Official Communications Partner for Bronco Off-Road Adventures, Midland continues its dedication to the off-road and overlanding community, ensuring that Bronco owners have the communication tools they need to forge connections and navigate off the grid safely. With Midland's powerful GMRS two-way radios, users can confidently embark on off-road trips, knowing they are well-equipped for a successful and safe journey.

For more information on Bronco Off-Road Adventures, visit www.overlandadventures.ford.com. For more information about Midland, visit www.midlandusa.com.

About Midland

For over 50 years, Midland has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

