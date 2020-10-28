Midland National Teams Up with RetireOne® on New Advisory Annuity

SAN FRANCISCO and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland National® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) and RetireOne® have collaborated on the development of a new protected accumulation solution offering growth potential in two different forms. The IndexMax ADVSM fixed indexed annuity (FIA) layers in potential annual performance credits with additional 5- or 7-year term participation credits.

IndexMax ADV offers two indices for its layered crediting strategy: the Fidelity Multifactor Yield Index 5% ERSM and the S&P 500® Low Volatility Daily Risk Control 5% Index ERSM. Exclusively available through RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace, this commission-free advisory solution connects easily to preferred advisor technologies, which makes automated billing simple.

"Midland National has a long track record of strength and stability, and we look forward to working closely with RetireOne to deliver products that engender a deeper level of comfort for clients of Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in volatile markets," said Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "We designed the IndexMax ADV to deliver downside protection during the long term. It can grow accumulation value with a layered crediting strategy and offers stability, protecting from loss in a market downturn."

IndexMax ADV is designed with rates the policyholder can count on, as they are guaranteed for the duration of each term. It also includes a waiver allowing penalty-free withdrawal of assets after the first contract year in the event they become confined to a qualified nursing facility for 90 consecutive days.

"Our recent survey of RIAs indicates that they are considering protected accumulation solutions for clients right now," said David Stone, RetireOne Founder and CEO. "With uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic, and low interest rates, they are seeking an alternative to increasing equity allocations. We're excited to begin our partnership with Midland National by bringing a multi-faceted solution to help better define outcomes for the clients of RIAs."

Serving over 900 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients' valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne.

For more than 110 years, Midland National® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) has been an industry leader, crediting the company's strength to its commitment to stability, innovation and dedicated customer service. Midland National is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best, a large third-party independent reporting and rating company that rates an insurance company on the basis of the company's financial strength, operating performance and ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyowners. This rating is the second highest out of 15 categories and was affirmed by A.M. Best for Midland National as part Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. on Aug. 19, 2020.

Founded as Dakota Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1906, Midland National has protected families and preserved legacies for generations. Midland National is one of the leading insurance companies in the United States. Midland National is a member of Sammons Financial Group, a subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. With its annuity division in West Des Moines, Iowa, and its life insurance operations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midland National operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia through its 12,000 licensed sales professionals. For more information, click here.

The IndexMax ADVSM is issued on base contract form AS203A/ICC20-AS203A, or appropriate state variations including all applicable endorsements and riders. This product, its features and riders may not be available in all states.

Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Although fixed index annuities guarantee no loss of premium due to market downturns, deductions from your accumulation value for additional optional benefit riders or strategy fees associated with allocations to enhanced crediting methods could exceed interest credited to the accumulation value, which would result in loss of premium. They may not be appropriate for all clients. Interest credits to a fixed index annuity will not mirror the actual performance of the relevant index.

Withdrawals taken prior to age 59½ may be subject to IRS penalties.

The "S&P 500® Low Volatility Daily Risk Control 5% Index ER is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and have been licensed for use by Midland National® Life Insurance Company ("the Company"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Company. IndexMax ADV is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indices.

Fidelity Multifactor Yield Index 5% ER Index inception was 12/11/19. Returns of the Fidelity Multifactor Yield Index 5% ER prior to inception represent hypothetical pre-inception index performance (PIP), and returns for time frames after this date reflect actual index performance. PIP is based on criteria applied retroactively with the benefit of hindsight and knowledge of factors that may have positively affected performance. Actual performance of the index may vary significantly from PIP data. The level of the Fidelity Multifactor Yield Index 5% ER is calculated on an excess return basis (net of a notional financing cost) and reflects the daily deduction of a fee of 0.50% per annum. The fee is not related to the annuity. The hypothetical performance information presented herein does not reflect fees and expenses that an investor would pay in a fixed index annuity. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All market indices are unmanaged. Not intended to represent the performance of any fixed index annuity.

The Fidelity Multifactor Yield Index 5% ER (the "Index") is a multi-asset index, offering exposure to companies with attractive valuations, high quality profiles, positive momentum signals, lower volatility and higher dividend yield than the broader market, as well as U.S. treasuries, which may reduce volatility over time. Fidelity and its related marks are service marks of FMR LLC. Fidelity Product Services LLC ("FPS") has licensed this index for use for certain purposes to Midland National® Life Insurance Company (the "Company") on behalf of the Product. The Index is the exclusive property of FPS and is made and compiled without regard to the needs, including, but not limited to, the suitability needs, of the Company, the Product, or owners of the Product. The Product is not sold, sponsored, endorsed or promoted by FPS or any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index. The Company exercises sole discretion in determining whether and how the Product will be linked to the value of the Index. FPS does not provide investment advice to owners of the Product, nor to any other person or entity with respect to the Index and in no event shall any Product contract owner be deemed to be a client of FPS.

Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index has any obligation to continue to provide the Index to the Company with respect to the Product. Neither FPS nor any other party involved in, or related to, making or compiling the Index makes any representation regarding the Index, Index information, performance, annuities generally or the Product particularly.

Fidelity Product Services LLC disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. Fidelity Product Services LLC shall have no responsibility or liability whatsoever with respect to the Product.

