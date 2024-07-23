Midland Proudly Sponsors Experience Camps to Help Grieving Youth Heal

Midland's in-kind and monetary donations will help keep kids safe while attending Experience Camps' summer grief camps.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, the leader in two-way radio communications technology, is excited to announce its three-year sponsorship with Experience Camps. This sponsorship underscores Midland's dedication to safety, education, and outdoor recreation, while renewing the company's commitment to community philanthropy. Experience Camp's first summer session begins on July 28 where Midland has donated 120 GXT1000VP4 walkie talkies for camp staff at 8 camps across the county, along with complimentary communications support and maintenance.

"Experience Camps for grieving children is so grateful for Midland's donation of radios to our camp programs," said Jesse Moss, Director of Marketing at Experience Camps. "This donation will help our staff better communicate with one another and will help keep all of our campers safe. Thank you, Midland!"

Experience Camps is a national, no-cost program for grieving children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver. Midland's sponsorship will help provide staff with seamless communications support and keep campers safe so they can participate in life-changing activities.

Throughout the summer, kids will embark on one weeklong summer camps full of outdoor activities including hiking, rock climbing, campfires, and more. Thanks to Midland's donation of the long-range GXT1000VP4 two-way radios, campers can fully immerse themselves in nature while staying safe and connected during their healing journeys.

Midland's multi-year sponsorship with Experience Camps will also include the following:

Monetary donations to cover the cost of three youth campers

Additional donations of GXT1000VP4 two-way radios, as needed

Extended communications support and battery replacements for GXT1000VP4 radios

"Midland is so thrilled about the opportunity to help Experience Camps through our sponsorship over the next few years. Experience Camps does great work for youth who are dealing with profound grief. Their experiential camp program naturally aligns with Midland's youth, safety, and outdoor activity brand pillars. We are humbled that our walkie talkies will help deliver the 'compassion, connection, and play' that Experience Camps provides grieving children on their path to hope and possibility," said Kevin Lane, Chief Marketing Officer for Midland.

For more information on Experience Camps, visit www.experiencecamps.org. For more information about Midland, visit www.midlandusa.com

About Midland

For over 50 years, Midland has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

