Midland Releases Newly Updated Waterproof MXR10 10-Watt GMRS Repeater

16-Channel Radio Boasts New Features, Increased Durability and Water/Dust Resistance for Application in Agriculture, Outdoors, and Emergency Preparation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland , a leader in two-way radio communication technology, today announced the MXR10 Waterproof 10-Watt GMRS Repeater, also available in a bundle (MXR10VP Repeater Bundle) consisting of the MXR10 waterproof repeater, antenna, mount, 50-foot cable and more. The evolution of Midland's sought-after MXR10 Repeater sets a new standard in durability with a waterproof and dustproof design, offering superior protection.

"At Midland, we consistently put our customers first and strive to deliver products that address their needs. Historically, the MXR10 Repeater has been a vital resource to those in the agriculture and outdoor industries as well as those focused on emergency preparedness. This next iteration of the product focuses on greater reliability and durability along with other advanced features to better serve our customers," said Kevin Lane, Chief Marketing Officer at Midland.

The new MXR10 Repeater carries an IP67 rating, making it both waterproof and dustproof for high stakes environments. No matter the weather conditions, the MXR10 is built to perform with ease and provide users with a greater sense of reliability. The 16 pre-configured channels for wideband and narrowband applications allow for easy set-up, while the powerful 10-Watt GMRS repeater expands the radio range regardless of location.

Ideal for environments where expansive coverage is paramount, the MXR10 Waterproof 10-Watt GMRS Repeater benefits users in agriculture, those with vast outdoor property, and emergency preparation.

Agriculture—Communicate across entire extensive field and pasture by extending two-way radio range with the MXR10 Waterproof. Now IP67 waterproof and dustproof, the repeater is built to bring maximum GMRS radio range, no matter what weather is hitting your land.

Outdoor—When going off-grid for an adventure, ensure reliable communication that'll go the distance. By expanding GMRS radio range, safety and connection has never been easier.

Emergency Prep—When cell phone towers and internet access are impeded by a storm, natural disaster, or emergency, trust you can stay in touch before, during, and after. The MXR10 Waterproof Repeater allows users to stay connected with GMRS two-way radios across further distances when it matters most.

The MXR10 Waterproof 10-Watt GMRS Repeater is now available for $459.99. For an all-inclusive package, the MXR10 Waterproof 10-Watt GMRS Repeater Bundle is available for $659.99. This bundle includes the repeater, AC adapter, 12V DC power cord, programming cable, owner's manual, quick start guide, 10 dB folding antenna, 50-foot cable, and antenna mount. Both options can be purchased at www.midlandusa.com.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland