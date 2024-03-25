Midmark recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services for second year in a row

VERSAILLES, Ohio, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services.1

"Midmark is proud to be recognized as a Visionary for the second time in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services report," said Susan Martin, vice president for Midmark RTLS. "We believe this is a testament to not only our relentless pursuit of innovation, but also our dedication to customer success. We firmly believe that RTLS success is not just about the technology; it's about choosing the right partner. We're pleased that Gartner recognized us in the report."

According to Gartner, "Vendors in the Visionaries quadrant have demonstrated an ability to increase features in their offerings to provide unique and differentiated approaches to the market. A Visionary will have innovated in one or more of the key areas of its indoor location solution (such as granularity, differing usage scenarios, locating all assets requiring location services or reducing the overall solution cost). The ability to apply differentiating functionality affects a Visionary's position."

Midmark RTLS provides a unified platform, CareFlow RTLS, that supports multiple RTLS use cases, including Nurse Call Automation, Staff Duress, Asset Tracking, Patient Flow and Analytics. Paired with seasoned clinical expertise, both in-house and from regionally located, certified System Integrators, CareFlow RTLS enables healthcare systems to enhance staff satisfaction, safety, efficiency and ultimately patient care.

Midmark recently launched CareFlow as the company's new RTLS brand identity, a portfolio of RTLS solutions unified under a single, cohesive platform to help guide operations and enhance patient care. With multiple locating technologies, including highly precise infrared, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Cisco-enabled Wi-Fi locating, CareFlow RTLS drives flexibility in RTLS deployment with options to build on existing infrastructure. The company meets healthcare systems where they are on their RTLS journey, scaling their solutions to help continually strengthen operations.

But the key to RTLS success is just as much as about the right partner and process as it is the technology. With three decades of in-house clinical experience and a nationwide network of local support, Midmark RTLS is a long-term partner for healthcare systems, offering the commitment, people and expertise to ensure customers get the most value from their system.

Healthcare systems wishing to learn more about CareFlow RTLS and Midmark's approach to customer success can visit midmarkRTLS.com.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, 28 February 2024

Gartner Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, our technology, client successes and how we can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

