Midmark RTLS Unifies its Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) under CareFlow RTLS

VERSAILLES, Ohio, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, today announced the rebranding of their system for real-time locating to CareFlow RTLS. Through multiple locating technologies, CareFlow RTLS delivers actionable information that guides healthcare professionals to improve operations and focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care.

"This is not just a brand identity for Midmark RTLS," says Midmark RTLS vice president, Susan Martin. "CareFlow RTLS is a symbol of our authenticity, empathy and precision for transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design." The full portfolio of CareFlow RTLS solutions are unified under a single, cohesive platform and include:

CareFlow Nurse Call Automation

CareFlow Staff Duress

CareFlow Asset Tracking

CareFlow Patient Flow

CareFlow Analytics

CareFlow RTLS embodies easy-to-use yet distinguished technology, while also interfacing with messaging systems, computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), temperature monitoring and other healthcare systems for extended RTLS capabilities. Syncing people to sustainable processes, CareFlow RTLS empowers healthcare systems to discover how efficient they are, how safe their facility is or how engaged their staff are, for the ultimate goal of enhanced patient care.

Though CareFlow RTLS is a testament to unwavering excellence in healthcare technology, it also speaks to the company's promise of providing the commitment, people and expertise—both in-house and with regionally certified system integrators. Uniquely positioned with decades of healthcare and clinical experience and a nationwide network of local support, Midmark RTLS is a long-term partner for healthcare systems, helping them get the most value from the system wherever they are on their RTLS journey.

As Midmark RTLS hits this significant milestone, the company invites healthcare professionals to learn more about CareFlow RTLS at HIMSS 2024, booth 3967, where attendees can see live solution demonstrations, including Nurse Call Automation in the Interoperability Showcase. For more information about CareFlow, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, our technology, client successes, and how we can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com .

