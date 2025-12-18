Midmo Named 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmo Inc., an intelligent traceability and edge connectivity company, today announced it has been named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual award recognizes emerging technology companies delivering meaningful innovation and measurable results across global supply chain operations.

Top Tech Startup Award: AI-Focused Startups Take Over Supply Chain Industry - Midmo.ai

Midmo was recognized for redefining item-level traceability, identification, and automation through a flexible, device-agnostic platform designed to operate across manufacturing, logistics, food and beverage, healthcare, and retail environments.

"Being named a 2025 Top Tech Startup is a meaningful validation of what our team has built alongside an incredible ecosystem of partners and customers," said David Zingery, Founder and CEO of Midmo. "Many of our partners are also users of MotionView, deploying it to deliver real-world solutions across manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain environments. We couldn't do this without the technology innovators, solution providers, and operators who push the platform every day. MotionView was designed to be item-agnostic and edge-first, so requirements around traceability, transparency, and regulatory readiness are addressed as a natural outcome of the platform—not as one-off responses to mandates."

A Platform Built for Intelligent Visibility

Midmo stands apart from a crowded market of single-purpose, use-case-specific solutions. Its flagship platform, MotionView, is a truly extensible and scalable visibility environment designed to agnostically ingest data from any edge technology, device, or sensor. By connecting RFID, BLE, NFC, UWB, vision systems, LoRaWAN, and sensor networks into a single, item-centric environment, MotionView enables a broad range of identification, traceability, and automation initiatives across intralogistics, logistics, and supply chain operations.

At the core of MotionView is a headless, item-centric architecture, where an item can represent anything—a finished good, returnable asset, pallet, crate, person, or a parent-to-child aggregation of items moving together. Each item carries its own dynamic, customizable data, including identity, event history, transformations, and environmental context, enabling full item visibility and chain-of-custody intelligence across organizations and geographies.

By combining artificial intelligence at the edge with machine learning in the cloud, Midmo bridges legacy and modern infrastructure. Edge-level AI upscales single-purpose hardware—bringing new intelligence to readers, sensors, and controllers—while cloud-based models continuously simplify, adapt, and automate complex operational challenges. The result is a unified, self-improving environment that enables real-time decisions where they matter most.

Delivering Measurable Results at Scale

MotionView is deployed globally and supports multilingual operations through native generative language translation. Customers using the platform have reduced manual reconciliation efforts by up to 60%, while improving real-time visibility, accuracy, and responsiveness across complex supply chain environments.

In manufacturing deployments, Midmo has transformed standard vision systems into depth- and volume-aware sensors using cloud-based machine learning. MotionView interprets this data to detect material depletion in bins, totes, boxes, and pallets, then automatically orchestrates replenishment workflows through autonomous material handling systems—triggering removal of empty containers and staging of new materials without human intervention.

In other environments, Midmo has upscaled conventional RFID handheld devices using its ValidPoint mobile application to manage inventory, perform item aggregation, and locate assets. When docked, the same handhelds function as fixed read points, enabling zonal monitoring and passive event detection. By layering sensor and motion context, Midmo automatically generates real-world transactions such as pallets entering or exiting docks and storage zones.

Built for Regulatory Readiness and Operational Flexibility

MotionView enables end-to-end item-level traceability across food, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and retail supply chains by natively supporting item identity, event capture, transformations, and environmental monitoring. Because these capabilities are inherent to the platform's design, organizations can quickly adapt to evolving regulatory, customer, and operational requirements without re-architecting their systems—while maintaining full visibility from origin through delivery.

About Midmo

Midmo Inc. is an intelligent traceability and edge connectivity company redefining how organizations identify, track, and automate items across the connected supply chain. Its flagship platform, MotionView, delivers item-level traceability, edge intelligence, and automation through a flexible, device-agnostic architecture that connects seamlessly with RFID, BLE, NFC, UWB, vision systems, and sensor networks. Paired with applications such as ValidPoint and Trips by Midmo, the platform transforms fragmented device data into coordinated intelligence—driving efficiency, transparency, and measurable ROI across industries.

For more information, visit www.midmo.ai

