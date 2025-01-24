Midmo.ai Comes out of Stealth Mode with Connective Tissue for Traceability Solutions

MotionView has already positioned itself as the industry's behind-the-scenes, go-to solution for simplifying AIDC. It provides connectivity between hardware and market-available ERP solutions while enabling device management, and real-time item visibility and traceability. The platform allows for easy, lightweight, low-code connectivity to a wide array of IoT devices, sensors, and technologies (including RFID, BLE, GPS, UWB, LoRaWan, etc.).

Poised to revolutionize connectivity and AIDC, Midmo has now opened its official seed funding round, for investors, to support research and development, strategy and marketing.

Making the Complex Simple

Track-and-trace solutions have expanded across industries – from retail to manufacturing to healthcare -- but growth has faced an unresolved challenge: the complexities of connecting diverse devices and technologies at scale.

Zingery brings 20 years of technology and supply chain management experience to Midmo with a single mission: to eliminate the politics and complexities that burden traceability solutions. The company has achieved this by developing a technology- and device-agnostic platform, providing integrated, AI-enabled devices and enterprise translation, edge-level item intelligence, "core" and "headless" solutions, and enhanced data management.

Companies are already onboard employing and benefitting from MotionView to eliminate the need for specialized, high-cost, complex or over-tooled software, to deliver immediate value . Midmo follows a partner-led approach, its partners include companies that are solution and service providers and OEM device manufacturers, to offer an extensible platform containing all the functionality needed for real-time traceability.

"By our nature, we serve our partners from behind the scenes. In many cases we are the white labeled connective tissue enabling their solutions. Now it's time to share our story with the traceability market," said Zingery. "We want to become that industry-standard connectivity layer for AIDC initiatives." And while many companies can connect some technologies, he added, they don't have the bandwidth to continue maintenance and upkeep of the connectivity to the edge. "We want to check that box for everyone, ultimately keeping the connectivity, data integrity and data accuracy as a service and enabling and accelerating innovation for our partners and end customers."

MotionView is a hybrid, cloud-enabled extensible platform that also supports on-premises deployment for maximum flexibility. What sets it apart is its:

Universal Connectivity in and out: MotionView integrates seamlessly with a wide array of AIDC and industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices, sensors and technologies using low-code tools for a quick setup.





MotionView boasts a lightweight tech stack and integrates via API and MQTT for external connectivity to core business systems including ERP, WMS, TMS, etc. The platform can act either as middleware, or the main system of record, with Enterprise system AI-translation, for item and asset management at all stages and scales.

About Midmo AI

Together with its partners, Midmo is transforming how the world views and manages item-level traceability. In addition to MotionView, Midmo offers its mobile app ValidPoint -- an Android-based application for use on a growing variety of handheld and mobile devices. Midmo provides flexible pricing arrangements that are designed to enable and accelerate all shapes and sizes of identification and automation initiatives to enhance and simplify traceability for partners and end-users.

