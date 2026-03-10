MiDOG Animal Diagnostics Launches Comprehensive Whole Genome Sequencing Test Covering Bacteria, Fungi, Parasites, Antimicrobial Resistance, and Virulence Factors in a Single Assay

TUSTIN, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiDOG Animal Diagnostics today announced the launch of its enhanced Whole Genome Sequencing diagnostic service, significantly expanding its sequencing platform to provide one of the most comprehensive microbial analyses currently available in veterinary medicine, now also including parasite diagnostics.

MiDOG is the first veterinary diagnostic laboratory to integrate bacteria, fungi, parasites, antimicrobial resistance profiling, and biofilm and virulence factor analysis into a single Whole Genome Sequencing test.

Building on MiDOG's established expertise in sequencing-based diagnostics, the newly expanded Whole Genome Sequencing pipeline delivers species- level identification across bacteria, fungi, and parasites, while simultaneously detecting antimicrobial resistance genes and clinically relevant virulence factors, including toxin-associated and biofilm-associated markers, all from a single sample in as little as 2 days.

Samples are screened against novel, curated genomic reference databases containing more than 65,000 bacterial genomes, 4,100 fungal genomes, and over 4,300 parasitic/protozoan organisms. This expansive coverage enables broad detection while maintaining high resolution into relevant pathogens for every sample sent to MiDOG.

Unlike traditional diagnostic panel approaches that depend on multiple targeted assays, MiDOG's Whole Genome Sequencing testing services enable a comprehensive, multi-organism assessment of the underlying causes of infection. This makes the test especially valuable in culture negative, polymicrobial, chronic, recurrent, or treatment-resistant cases where conventional diagnostics may be inconclusive. By combining pathogen detection with antimicrobial resistance and virulence profiling, clinicians can move more quickly from empirical treatment to targeted therapy, supporting more precise and effective clinical decision making while supporting the OneHealth initiative.

As antimicrobial resistance and polymicrobial infections continue to challenge veterinary medicine, comprehensive genomic diagnostics are becoming increasingly critical. This new platform represents one of the most advanced sequencing-based infectious disease tests currently available for veterinary applications.

"Infections in veterinary medicine can become extremely complicated," said Dr. Michael Kavanagh, DVM, Co-founder of MiDOG Animal Diagnostics. "MiDOG's new test allows us to look comprehensively across bacteria, fungi, and parasites in one single test and translate that genomic data into clear, clinically actionable insights. This reduces diagnostic uncertainty, accelerates therapeutic decisions, and helps clinicians treat infections more effectively."

"Whole genome sequencing provides the full picture with essential details clinicians need," said Shuiquan Tang, PhD, CSO at MiDOG Animal Diagnostics. "This is especially important for animal infections, which frequently involve polymicrobial communities, biofilm formation, prevalent antimicrobial resistance, and previously uncharacterized microbes."

Results are delivered within two to three business days of sample receipt, enabling timely intervention in even complex infectious cases for any animal species.

Availability

MiDOG Whole Genome Sequencing is available immediately for use across companion animals, equine patients, exotic species, wildlife, zoological collections, and One Health relevant investigations.

About MiDOG Animal Diagnostics

MiDOG Animal Diagnostics is a California based veterinary diagnostics company specializing in DNA-sequencing based infectious disease detection for all animal species and sample types. The company provides advanced genomic testing solutions designed to deliver high resolution pathogen identification and clinically relevant antimicrobial resistance insights for veterinarians worldwide.

