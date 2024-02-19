MiDOG Animal Diagnostics Revolutionizes Veterinary Care with Expanded Diagnostic Solutions for All Animal Species

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiDOG Animal Diagnostics LLC, a prominent leader in microbiome-based veterinary diagnostic solutions employing Next Generation DNA Sequencing analysis, has unveiled a revamped branding strategy in 2024. The updated branding emphasizes the adaptability of MiDOG's technology across all animal species, departing from its previous emphasis on canine diagnostics.

The MiDOG All-in-One Test collection kits. Three types of kits are available for urine collection, swab collection, and all other sample types, such as tissue, clippings, body fluids, and washed. No refrigeration needed.

By extending its diagnostic capabilities to encompass a diverse range of animal species, MiDOG aims to equip veterinarians with the tools needed to address acute, chronic, and non-responsive infections effectively. This advancement underscores the company's commitment to providing better diagnostics in veterinary medicine and ensures that practitioners can access diagnostic solutions tailored to the unique needs of various animals, including exotic species like birds and reptiles.

Dr. Wayne Rosenkrantz DVM/ACVD, who serves on the MiDOG advisory board, said "MiDOG's diagnostic approach offers the unique ability to identify pathogens that evade traditional culture and sensitivity testing. I have found that adding a molecular based testing approach in the form of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) from MiDOG to my routine diagnostic cultures can be extremely helpful in the identification and diagnosis of uncommon pathogens in veterinary medicine."

The innovation at MiDOG Animal Diagnostics LLC is its microbiome-based comprehensive test, covering bacterial, fungal, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) analysis. Since the release in 2019, the test has proven its validity across a wide array of animals, including exotic species, zoo inhabitants, and marine life.

"The all-in-one test is designed for veterinarians to provide the best care for proactive patient treatment while supporting the One Health approach for good antibiotic stewardship," says Dr. Janina Krumbeck, Ph.D., Director and Co-Founder of MiDOG.

MiDOG has actively cultivated collaborations with universities and industry in diverse fields such as nutrition, oral hygiene, therapeutics, aging, and Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) studies, highlighting the adaptability and efficacy of its testing solution. These partnerships have culminated in more than 26 peer-reviewed manuscripts to date in reputable veterinary journals.

At the core of MiDOG's innovation lies the world's largest stratified and curated reference databases encompassing health and disease profiles over more than 270 animal species, including dogs, cats, marine life, and exotic species. Leveraging these comprehensive databases, MiDOG is at the forefront of defining what constitutes a healthy/unhealthy microbiome and is redefining pathogenic and commensal microorganisms in reptiles, mammals, avians, and amphibians.

MiDOG is poised to make significant strides in 2024, capitalizing on its robust research, innovative diagnostic solutions, and strategic collaborations. The company remains dedicated to advancing veterinary diagnostics and contributing to the broader landscape of animal health and disease surveillance. "All animals deserve the best care, no matter what species," said Dr. Kavanagh, DVM, and MiDOG Board Member, "and we at MiDOG do our part to make that happen."

MiDOG remains committed to providing veterinarians with top-tier tools for identifying the underlying cause(s) of infections. By offering this vital information, MiDOG empowers veterinarians to deliver tailored, proactive care to their patients, ensuring their well-being and health are prioritized.

More information can be found at www.midogtest.com.

