Midori & Friends Appoints Larisa Gelman as New Executive Director

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends is proud to welcome Larisa Gelman as its new Executive Director. Following a comprehensive executive search, Ms. Gelman will serve as the leader, manager, fundraiser, and ambassador of Midori & Friends to advance music education in New York City public schools. Gelman is an executive leader, steward of the arts, and award-winning musician with more than 20 years of experience and innovation in the performing, visual, and literary arts.

"I am so excited that Larisa is joining us as executive director. She brings a proven track record, vision, and energy to this critically important leadership position," states Ron Claiborne, Board Chairman, Midori & Friends. "She's also a former Midori & Friends teaching artist, so we are actually welcoming her back."

Gelman states, "It is truly an honor and a privilege to be welcomed back to Midori & Friends in the role of Executive Director. I look forward to continuing the stellar work that has been done by the organization; ensuring that music instruction is accessible for all students, bringing forth fresh new voices and musical ideas, and creating new pathways for leadership in the arts for future generations."

The search was led by Ron Claiborne, Board Chairman; members of the Board, and Aspen Leadership Group. Learn more.

About Larisa Gelman

Ms. Gelman has an extensive background as an arts organization consultant, creativity coach, and innovative thinker specializing in fostering and advocating for positive social and educational change through art and culture. As the founder of ReThink Arts Consulting, she has led organizations through a dynamic creative process as a tool to galvanize ideas into impact thereby maximizing an organization's capacity. Ms. Gelman has held various leadership roles at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC and the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Ms. Gelman earned a BA and BM from Oberlin College/Conservatory and a master's degree in performance from Yale University.

About Midori & Friends

Midori & Friends is a premier provider and trusted leader in music education in New York City, providing high-quality, engaging, and culturally enriching music education programs to pre K - 12th grade public school students. Midori & Friends programs are offered at no cost to students and are available to all children regardless of their musical ability, education, or economic background.

SOURCE Midori & Friends

