Midori & Friends Welcomes Craig Panter and Whitaker Irvin Jr. to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends, www.midoriandfriends.org, a leading music education nonprofit, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Panter and Whitaker Irvin Jr. to its Board of Directors. By infusing their passion for the arts, valuable expertise, and diverse perspectives they strengthen the organization's mission of providing high-quality music education to New York City's youth.

Craig Panter is the CEO of Cullinan Group and Founder & Managing Director of Nalu Pte Ltd. With over two decades of experience in retail technology and business development, Panter brings a wealth of knowledge in digital innovation and global business strategy. At Cullinan Group, he leads the development of POS-Integrated Digital Service & Payment Platforms for the major branded convenience store industry. His company, Nalu, operates globally from Singapore, specializing in business development and strategy for innovative companies in the Fuel Retail and Hospitality technology sectors.

Panter's expertise spans sales, marketing, partnership facilitation, and account-based marketing strategies. He has a proven track record in helping retail solution providers penetrate existing and new markets. His international background includes a master's degree in international economics from Sophia University in Japan, where he was a Ministry of Education (Monbusho) Scholar and East-West Foundation Scholar. He also holds a bachelor's degree in international studies from Oglethorpe University.

Whitaker Irvin Jr. joins the board as President and Chief Executive Officer of Q Hydrogen Commercialization. Based in Park City, Utah, Irvin is a seasoned entrepreneur with a wide-ranging background in finance, aerospace/defense, energy, and green technology. His experience includes managing technology deployment for the northeast region at Raytheon.

Irvin, a fifth-generation member of a family with deep roots in the oil, gas and industrial sectors, has been at the forefront of developing revolutionary carbon-free hydrogen production technologies since 2010. He is known for his strong relationships within commercial and equity communities and his strategic approach to commercialization. He is a graduate of Babson College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with concentrations in Finance and Global Business Management. Additionally, he serves on the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors, is President of the Board for the Community for Children's Justice in Summit County, Utah and is a member of the Forbes Business Council.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig Panter and Whitaker Irvin Jr. to our Board of Directors," said Howard Sendrovitz, Midori & Friends Board President. "Craig's extensive experience in digital innovation and global business strategy, combined with Whitaker's expertise in emerging technologies and finance, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact on music education in New York City."

"The addition of Craig Panter and Whitaker Irvin Jr. to the board underscores Midori & Friends' commitment to leveraging diverse expertise to enhance our programs and reach. Their insights will be crucial in guiding the organization's strategic initiatives and ensuring continued success in its mission to inspire children through the power of music." stated Midori, Founder of Midori & Friends, Kennedy Center Honoree and U.N. Messenger for Peace.

About Midori & Friends: Midori & Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality music education to New York City's youth. Through innovative programs and partnerships, the organization aims to enrich lives and foster creativity through the transformative power of music.

