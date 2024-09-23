Midori & Friends Receives $15,000 Grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends, a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality music education to students in New York City schools, today announced it has received a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation. The funding will be used to support a variety of school & community programs at Midori & Friends, including Play to Learn instrumental and vocal instruction for students and the NextGen Teen Musician Program.

"Creating equitable opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, which helps us continue to build and expand the innovative music programs we're proud to offer to students and schools across New York City," said Larisa Gelman, executive director of Midori & Friends.

Midori & Friends creates transformative music education programs that not only develop students' musical skills but also enrich their lives and communities. By providing accessible music education, Midori & Friends encourages children to find courage and self-expression, while fostering a lifelong love for music. For 32 years Midori & Friends has provided tuition-free music education programs, investing in over 320,000 students in New York City.

"All of us deserve to experience the joy we receive from opportunities to play, create, and immerse ourselves in learning a musical instrument. We're proud to invest in organizations like Midori & Friends to help more people access the benefits of music education and inspire students to use their musical talents to contribute positively to their communities," said Yuka Hashimoto, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bank is committed to powering human potential and creating lasting change in communities. The bank does this through the Community Possible platform, including philanthropy, community investments and team member volunteerism.

For more information about Midori & Friends and its programs, visit www.midoriandfriends.org

Midori & Friends harnesses the power of music to transform the lives of children and enrich their communities. Through accessible music education programs, Midori & Friends cultivates the joy of learning, a spirit of service, and courageous self-expression for all, illuminating pathways to a brighter future.

Larisa Gelman, Executive Director, Midori & Friends

SOURCE Midori & Friends