MidSouth Electric Co-op partners with Conexon to launch broadband network to serve over 25,000 homes and businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon, the nation's leader in assisting electric cooperatives to deploy broadband networks, has been selected by Navasota, Texas-based MidSouth Electric Co-op to deliver comprehensive broadband management services including network design, engineering, construction and vendor management for its fiber-to-the-home network.

The electric cooperative's multiyear project, encompassing over 3,000 miles of fiber is currently being constructed. Consumers in part of phase one are expected to begin receiving service in the year 2020.

"Every electric co-op in the nation can build a fiber network to every member," Conexon Partner Jonathan Chambers said. "It isn't a question of technology, population density, terrain or demographics. The one indispensable ingredient is leadership. At MidSouth, Kerry has built as fine a leadership team as any I've met. I'm confident that they will take their skills and knowledge of electricity and water and apply them now to broadband. This is a great project with a great future."

The planned state-of-the-art fiber-optic network will offer co-op members access to high-speed internet, phone and TV services. Additionally, it will enable significant upgrades, enhancements and smart grid capabilities such as improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery and others.

"The mission from day one has been to construct this project in the most efficient and cost-effective way with the main focus always being what's best for our members," Kerry Kelton, MidSouth EC General Manager and CEO said. "Conexon is playing a large role in that and will be instrumental to our success. We selected Conexon because of the team's experience with other electric cooperatives and their ability to provide a wide range of services. They have a proven history of being committed to rural broadband."

"The cooperative spirit is one of making lives and communities better," Conexon Partner Randy Klindt said. "MidSouth is delivering on that and we're pleased to play a part in how they are creating an environment to facilitate business growth, better education opportunities, access to advanced healthcare and the other benefits of broadband."

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 150 electric cooperatives, 37 of which are deploying fiber networks, with nearly 100,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S., and has secured more than $200 million in federal and state grants for its clients.

