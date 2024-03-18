Midwest Auto Group Consolidates Monmouth Store, Retains Employees

Closing Dealership to be Served by Neighboring Kunes Locations

DELAVAN, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, a large, family-owned auto dealership, today announced Kunes Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Monmouth will consolidate with a neighboring Kunes store to bring efficiencies to the business. Customers from the Monmouth location will still have access to service and parts through any of Kunes' other 40+ locations. In addition, the store's 16 employees will continue their roles at nearby Kunes Auto Group Locations in Galesburg, Macomb, Sterling, and the Quad Cities

"It is important to us that our employees remain part of the Kunes family," said COO Scott Kunes. "That. is possible thanks to Kunes' large footprint in the area."

This is the first time in Kunes' 28-year history that it has closed any of its stores. The auto group grew from 15 dealerships to more than 40 since 2019 and added around 1,000 employees. Kunes still operates 10 Chrysler stores across Wisconsin and Illinois. The closure will enable Kunes to further invest in new areas.

"In addition to caring for our employees, it is equally important to show our Monmouth customers that they – and their vehicles – are a priority to us," Kunes continued. "A Kunes customer is a customer for life. We want them to know they are welcome at any of our locations whenever they need maintenance or have questions."

Kunes Auto & RV Group is a major contributor to the local economy. The family-owned auto group generates more than $2 billion in revenue in 2022, donates more than $1 million annually to local, national and global causes, employs over 2,000 people and holds a presence in four Midwest states representing every major domestic auto brand and most import brands.

For more information about Kunes Auto Group and to find your nearest dealership, visit ShopKunes.com.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 2,000 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as ten such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

