Midwest Home Magazine Announces New Editor

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, parent company of Midwest Home magazine, announced today that Katelyn Bloomquist has been promoted to Editor for Midwest Home magazine, effective immediately. In her new role, Bloomquist will lead the strategic content development for the magazine in print, digital, and social forms.

Prior to becoming Midwest Home's Editor, Bloomquist has developed an array of experience with Greenspring Media's entire portfolio, most recently as Greenspring Media's Public Relations and Marketing Manager after serving as Associate Editor for Midwest Home. Over the years, Bloomquist has made immense contributions to Midwest Home, collaborating on its stunning redesign earlier this year as well as the Magazine of the Year honor by the Minnesota Media and Publishers Association. She has also contributed to Greenspring Media's custom publications and served as Editor in Chief of Flourish and Managing Editor of AccessU: Beyond the Cities.

"Katelyn has been an integral part in developing Midwest Home's content across print, digital, and social channels as well as editing, writing, and project managing other publications," said Tammy Galvin, Publisher of Greenspring Media. "As brand ambassador for the magazine and the Midwest Home Luxury Home Tour, she has built solid relationships with industry leaders, associations, and local media. Her background in lifestyle publishing will be indispensable as she continues to drive the editorial strategy to the next level. She is a strong and caring leader, and I am confident that she will lead Midwest Home to even greater success."

Katelyn Bloomquist

Editor

[email protected]

O: 612-371-5877

C: 651-380-1890

Greenspring Media is a multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 18 publications, including Minnesota Monthly and Midwest Home; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of 360-degree marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

Media Contact

Arthur Morrissey, Greenspring Media

[email protected]

O: 612-371-5811

C: 612-310-8972

SOURCE Greenspring Media

Related Links

https://greenspring.com

