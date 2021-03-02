Midwest renowned, Foss Swim School, Announces the Opening of its Newest Location on the Border of Richfield/Edina, Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss Swim School today announced the opening of its newest location on the Richfield and Edina border of Minnesota, 2902 W. 66th Street, Richfield, MN 55423. With 22 locations spread across the Midwest, the newest addition becomes the ninth in Minnesota and their first since the pandemic began. While the pandemic has halted many activities for children and adults, the need to know how to swim remains essential and life-saving, and FOSS has remained committed to making swimming safe and accessible throughout the state of Minnesota and beyond.

"As we step foot into our newest location, we couldn't be more excited," said Craig O'Halloran, Chief Operating Officer & Controller at Foss Swim School. "Sunny days are ahead and learning how to swim is an essential skill that we feel strongly about. We believe that the Richfield and Edina communities will benefit from this purpose-built school as we head into the spring and summer when swimming is at its peak."

Safety and health have always been at the forefront of what FOSS does, but attention has never been higher on the importance of clean air. FOSS's state-of-the-art filtration systems are designed to keep fresh outside air mixing and circulating in their pool areas at a high rate, creating a clean, energy-efficient environment that can help reduce the transmission of viruses, including COVID-19.

"Helping people be safer around water is the foundation of our swim education, but safety also extends to the experience in our schools and doing all we can to promote physical health and wellness, especially in the midst of a pandemic," said O'Halloran.

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 28 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound, and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has 22 schools in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

