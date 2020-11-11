Midwest Sports Productions Joins Perfect Game To Create Perfect Game Midwest (PG Midwest)

TWO NATIONAL SPORTS POWERHOUSES JOIN FORCES TO CHANGE THE GAME Tweet this

"For nearly 15 years, MSP has been committed to producing high-quality events for the baseball and fastpitch communities, providing opportunities to student-athletes to love the game and achieve their goals," said Jeremy McDowell, MSP Founder and CEO. "I could not be more excited about the opportunity to join forces with Perfect Game. They have a long-standing record of quality service, a commitment to growing diamond sports and a true mission of impacting communities across the nation for generations to come."

Founded in 2007, MSP has developed into one of the largest youth baseball and fastpitch event companies in the nation. Through its more than 150 events spanning across 10 states, MSP welcomes 1.4 million people through its gates each year featuring 9,000 teams, 100,000 athletes, and 30,000 coaches. MSP is known for the coveted Monster Bash, Alex Gordon Classic and one of the world's largest baseball tournaments, the Hawaiian Hitfest.

Jerry Ford said that, "Adding MSP, Jeremy McDowell and his team, continues our mission to always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, as we grow the game of baseball and softball. This expands our reach and influence both geographically in the Midwest and demographically. A whole new generation of players will be introduced to Perfect Game. Our partnership with MSP is incredibly exciting."

"This presents a wonderful opportunity for so many talented female athletes," said Amanda Freed, Olympic Gold Medalist and host of PG's Sirius XM radio show. "As a member of the PG family on the media side, I have had the opportunity to witness their drive and dedication of resources to the baseball and now softball communities."

PG's reach extends far beyond the ballpark. Through the creation of the PG Cares Foundation, PG has provided mentorship, guidance and support to youth from America's underserved and at-risk communities. In similar fashion, MSP Love was founded to give players, coaches and fans an avenue to make a positive impact on their communities through donation drives, fundraisers and volunteer opportunities. Combining the efforts of both organizations under the PG Cares Foundation, children across the country will receive the hope and opportunity they need to achieve their dreams and create a brighter future.



PG Midwest will be based in the Kansas City Metro, and will serve Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin, The Dakotas, Colorado and Wyoming, as well as supporting other facets of PG across the country.

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 5,500 tournaments, showcases and events each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

