Mielle and The Lip Bar Join Forces To Create Limited-Edition Lipstick, Celebrating Women's History Month And Sisterhood

Inspired by 10-Years of Mielle's Signature Pink Color, The Partnership Brings Leading Black Woman-founded Beauty Brands Together to Empower Women and Encourage Confidence

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of Women's History Month, Mielle, the number one haircare brand, and The Lip Bar (TLB), the award-winning inclusive beauty brand, have united to launch a limited-edition lipstick. The collaboration between these two influential Black women-founded and led brands emphasizes their commitment to uplifting all women and recognizing the power of sisterhood.

Limited-edition Mielle Pink TLB Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick Mielle Pink

The limited-edition TLB Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick shade in Mielle Pink, created by two of the most influential Black women-founded brands in the beauty space, Monique Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Mielle, and Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of The Lip Bar, is now exclusively available for $13.99 and will remain on shelves until mid-May. This vibrant and daring lip shade serves as a beacon of empowerment, championing all queens to embrace their strength, individuality, and confidence not only during Women's History Month but also in their everyday lives.

"For a decade, Mielle has provided superior products for the textured hair community, empowering women to feel their best because confidence is beautiful. To celebrate Women's History Month, we are thrilled to partner with The Lip Bar, on this limited-edition lipstick to continue inspiring women on their journey," said Monique Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of Mielle.

The exclusive Mielle Pink shade, which has proudly represented Mielle for the past decade, symbolizes the unapologetic boldness and limitless success journey of both Monique and Melissa. Through mutual support and championing of each other's brands over the years, the collaborative confidence booster was designed to encourage collaborative efforts within the community.

"This partnership is a testament to sisterhoods creating legacies. Both of our brands found success thanks to the queens in our communities uplifting us as Black women entrepreneurs in the beauty industry. This Women's History Month, we want to empower women to embrace their bold beauty unapologetically with Mielle Pink, an absolute showstopper," said Melissa Butler, CEO and Founder of The Lip Bar.

This luscious pink lippie has a transformative liquid to matte formula, with a velvet finish and moisture-rich ingredients for a hydrating and long-lasting effect. With its intense pigmentation in just one swipe, this iconic lipstick comes in custom co-branded packaging that represents the synergy of two powerhouse brands, creating accessible and innovative products suitable for all. The limited-edition Mielle Pink Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick is available from March 3rd to May 18th, 2024, online and at select stores nationwide.

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About The Lip Bar

Launched in 2012, The Lip Bar is a pioneering maximum impact, minimal effort vegan and non-toxic beauty brand proudly founded and owned by self-made women of color. With a mission to change the way people think about beauty from an inclusive lens, The Lip Bar develops innovative and solution-oriented makeup and skincare products for all. The Lip Bar is available in Target, Walmart, and over 3,000 CVS stores nationwide.

