MIELLE EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR ATHLETIC QUEENS TO REDEFINE BLACK BEAUTY STANDARDS IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Award-Winning Textured Hair Care Brand Signs Star Athletes A'ja Wilson and JuJu Watkins as Latest Brand Ambassadors

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mielle announces new partnerships with two breakout athletes - A'ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA Champion and accomplished author, and JuJu Watkins, USC record-setting powerhouse. Mielle has long been committed to breaking beauty stereotypes for women of color. By collaborating with A'ja and JuJu, the brand aims to continue celebrating and uplifting aspirational women of color as positive figures of high performance and meaningful change.

"For a decade, Mielle has led with purpose in the beauty space, providing superior products for textured hair consumers and redefining traditional beauty stereotypes. A'ja Wilson and JuJu Watkins embody everything Mielle stands for - ambition, beauty, health, sisterhood, and strength. We are excited to welcome them to the Mielle family," said Monique Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Mielle.

Textured hair athletes know the importance of maintaining healthy hair while leading an active lifestyle. Mielle wants to empower women at every level of the sports industry to feel their best by choosing industry-leading textured hair products. Mielle products are made with healthier ingredients that allow for amazing and effective results.

Two-time WNBA Champion and book author, A'ja Wilson, has joined Mielle to encourage queens to continue accomplishing greatness while remaining genuine to themselves and their community. "As a Black woman, I intentionally use my voice and platform to make women and girls like me feel seen and valued. I respect Mielle for doing the same. Mielle is shifting a beauty narrative that has overlooked women athletes for too long by creating a sisterhood of support that uplifts women in sports," shared A'ja Wilson, WNBA Champion, and MVP.

JuJu Watkins, an NCAA Division I superstar, is known for her sleek high bun that is not only iconic but achievable. With Mielle's latest bundle, inspired by JuJu's favorite hair care products, fans can recreate the basketball star's signature look with ease. "As an athlete, maintaining my health is crucial, and that extends to my hair care regimen. Mielle is the best of the best, which is exactly why I use it to keep my bun smooth, solid, and game ready," said JuJu Watkins, 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Last year, Mielle launched its first-ever campaign, "From One Queen to Another," showcasing Black women's empowerment through sisterhood and the importance of dismantling beauty secret "gatekeeping."

The new brand ambassador partnerships build on Mielle's efforts to create space for beauty in women's sports. Since its announcement as the WNBA's first textured hair partner, Mielle has partnered with women's college basketball champion, Angel Reese, Howard University's swimming and diving team, and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cheerleaders to embrace the beauty of women athletes and shift standards in beauty, sports, and beyond.

About Mielle

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is a popular Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand that is rooted in natural ingredients. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle Organics' collection of beauty products is designed for Black women. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Target, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

