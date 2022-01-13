Mielle Organics Celebrates the New Year with the Introduction and Early Sell-Out of Its New Sea Moss Collection!

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics , the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand, announced the release of its new Sea Moss Collection this holiday season. The beauty brand is celebrating the new year with an initial in-store release of the new collection in select Target locations across the U.S. The new product line will also be available in select CVS locations in late January and additional retailers in 2022. The Sea Moss Collection will include five new products promoting the benefits of sea moss and anti-shedding inspired by naturalistas who are often affected by shedding due to stress, illness, aging, postpartum hair loss and more. The soft launch of the new collection sold out online in less than 72 hours.

"The new Sea Moss Collection is a very exciting development for Mielle Organics," shared Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. "We have created a product that not only includes the health benefits of Sea Moss but can help women worldwide who are affected by hair shedding. Mielle Organics is excited to partner with Target to make the new collection easily accessible to our consumers for the new year."