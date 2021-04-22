Mielle Organics Unmasks Mental Health in Their New Segment, Unapologetically You

"Unmasked: Unapologetically You focuses on supporting positive mental health for Black women worldwide." Tweet this

For Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez, teaming up with Pretty Vee for this conversation on mental health was necessary. "For the next segment of Mielle's Unmasked Series, it was important that I showcase the story of our ambassador and friend Pretty Vee," said Rodriguez. "Unmasked: Unapologetically You not only focuses on Vee's specialty of creating great moments that are authentic to her light and personality but on the importance of prioritizing mental health as a Black woman in the public eye."

"I encourage anyone who watches my content or has followed my story to always walk within their purpose, stand strong in that purpose, and be beautiful while they do it," said Pretty Vee. "Having the conversation on mental health with a brand and CEO whose mission aligns with those values was divine timing. Remember a delay is NEVER A DENIAL."

To learn more about the Unmasked: Unapologetically You campaign, please visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/unapologetically-you .

Press Contact:

Candace Lane

(478) 442-1725

[email protected]

SOURCE Mielle Organics