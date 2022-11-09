Mielle Secures Top Spot as the #1 Hair Oil in the U.S. and the #1 Best-Selling Product in the Textured Haircare Category; Expands Popular Rosemary Mint Line with New Strengthening Conditioner

Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is officially the #1 best-selling product in the textured haircare category with 1 bottle sold every 15 seconds*

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mielle cements its meteoric rise as the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. According to recent Nielsen sales data, Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil now reigns as the #1 best-selling product across the entire textured haircare category in the United States and has secured its position as the top-selling hair oil.

With 1 bottle sold every 15 seconds* and over 14k reviews on Amazon, Mielle's award-winning oil has established a cult following of loyal customers from around the world. A viral sensation on TikTok and a customer and editor favorite, its nutrient-rich, intensive formula encourages stronger and healthier hair. From nourishing hair follicles, smoothing split ends and helping with a dry scalp, this hair oil features more than 30 essential oils and nutrients and is infused with biotin. Versatile in application, Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil can be applied to the scalp daily, integrated into specialized scalp treatments, enjoyed during a hot oil treatment or used for regular split end care. It is also formulated for all hair types and textures and is safe for chemically treated hair.

With Rosemary Mint being one of Mielle's top-selling collections, the brand is also announcing its expansion with the launch of the brand-new Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner.

This conditioner is the perfect complement to Mielle's Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo. It provides the ideal balance of strength and moisture to improve the overall condition of the hair and scalp and support longer, healthier hair. Infused with biotin, it instantly softens and detangles for increased manageability, while delivering amazing shine.

No Parabens, Sulfates, Paraffins, Mineral Oil, DEA, or Animal Testing.

"At Mielle, we take great pride in producing top quality, innovative and effective haircare products, and we are so thrilled to now have the #1 best-selling product for textured hair," said Monique Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics. "Our Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil has amassed an incredible fan following since it was introduced in 2018, and we are excited to extend this collection with the launch of the new Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner."

Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil - $9.99

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner - $9.99

*Source: Nielsen L52WE 8-13-22

About Mielle Organics

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest growing Black-owned and women-led global beauty brand. With a heavy emphasis on incorporating healthier ingredients as its "root to results," Mielle's collection of beauty products is designed for all hair types. Today, Mielle is a global and viral sensation, with orders in over 87 countries around the world. Their products can be found in more than 100,000 stores across the U.S. in retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Sally Beauty, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

