Mighty Auto Parts Expands Mid-Atlantic Footprint with New Delmarva Franchise

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Auto Parts is proud to announce the addition of Mighty Auto Parts of Delmarva to its growing national network. The new franchise is officially licensed to Price Auto Group, a respected name in Delaware's automotive industry since 1961. They recently went live and will serve the Delaware region with future expansion plans into eastern Maryland.

A Legacy of Automotive Excellence

Price Automotive Group began with Diamond Motor Sports, a motorcycle dealership and has evolved into a powerhouse dealership group, currently operating:

"As we began our conversations with Mighty, we quickly realized that our values aligned, and we knew that it was a perfect match to be able to best service our community," said Trevor Shoun, CFO of Price Automotive Group.

Price Honda and Price Acura in Dover

and in Dover Price Toyota in New Castle

in Price Toyota World in Newark

in Diamond Motorsports in Dover

in Dover Short's Marine in Millsboro

in Xtreme Graphix in Milford

This extensive presence includes vehicle, powersports and marine sales, service, and financing. Additionally, construction has just completed for the Price Premier Dealership near Rehoboth Beach—a 22,300-square-foot pre-owned automotive and service center that will also house Diamond Motorsports' ATVs, motorcycles, and boat trailers.

This new partnership marks Mighty's 24th dealership-integrated franchise, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering high-performance parts, inventory solutions, and localized support across the automotive industry.

"The Price Family's commitment has always been to serve our community with premium quality products and service. With our recent expansion in southern Delaware, we wanted to find a product line that further supported those goals in the parts and supplies side of things. As we began our conversations with Mighty, we quickly realized that our values aligned, and we knew that it was a perfect match to be able to best service our community," said Trevor Shoun, CFO of Price Automotive Group.

"The Price Auto Group is a fantastic addition to the Mighty Family giving us a new operation in Delaware," said Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO of Mighty Auto Parts. "They are aggressive, focused on sales and customer service, and a great partner to expand the Mighty brand and our inventory management services in the Delmarva region."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 45 U.S. states and nine international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

