Mighty Auto Parts Expands South Georgia and Northern Florida Presence with New Brunswick Franchise

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Auto Parts proudly announces the launch of a new franchise in partnership with Vaden Distribution, LLC, doing business as Mighty Auto Parts of Brunswick. This new operation expands Mighty's footprint into the Brunswick, GA coastline and into the northeast Florida market, strengthening coverage across these territories.

Vaden Auto Group: A Legacy of Automotive Excellence

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Jane Vaden Thacher. "Mighty's proven model of quality parts and inventory management solutions will allow us to deliver even greater value to service providers across Brunswick and the surrounding region." Post this Mighty Auto Parts of Brunswick

Founded by Dan Vaden in 1968, the Vaden Auto Group has grown into one of the Southeast's most respected dealership organizations. From its origins in Savannah, Georgia, the group has steadily expanded into South Carolina and Georgia, representing a wide range of domestic and import brands. Today, under the leadership of Jane Vaden Thacher, the company is known for innovation, exceptional customer service, and deep community ties.

Vaden Auto Group's entry into the southern Georgia and northeast Florida market represents Mighty's 26th integration with a multi-location dealership group. With a remodeled 7,000-square-foot warehouse in Brunswick, GA, dedicated management, and enhanced distribution capabilities, the new franchise is positioned to deliver seamless service across ten counties in Georgia and two counties in northeast Florida.

A Bright Future for Mighty Auto Parts of Brunswick

Josh D'Agostino, President and CEO of Mighty Auto Parts, added: "We are proud to expand our partnership with Vaden Auto Group as they launch their second Mighty franchise. The Vaden Team is doing a fine job with their current location in Savannah, and we look forward to taking that success to the south Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida markets. We sincerely appreciate their investment and confidence in the Mighty System."

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Auto Parts, a division of Mighty Distributing System of America, is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more than 60 years, we've supported a network of 100 franchised distributors across 45 U.S. states and nine international markets. Mighty partners exclusively with automotive professionals, providing unparalleled local service, expert inventory management, and comprehensive training. Our broad range of OE-quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies continues to attract independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers, and new car dealerships nationwide and internationally. Learn more at www.mightyautoparts.com.

