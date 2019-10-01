Mighty Spark Continues Rapid Growth With Launch Of All-Natural Poultry At Walmart & CVS

"In addition to launching at Walmart and CVS stores, Mighty Spark's rapid expansion includes recent launches at Giant Landover, United Supermarkets, Save Mart, Lucky, Rouses and more, expanding our nationwide presence to thousands of additional stores to bring more consumers healthy, delicious protein," said Nick Beste, CEO and Founder, Mighty Spark. "With our expanded distribution comes bigger impact through our meal donations, so we're excited to have so many retailers and consumers rally behind our give back cause ."

Premium-Meets-Affordable

As more millennial consumers seek better-for-me protein, Mighty Spark is providing a premium and affordable solution for Walmart shoppers.



With the average American household spending just 37 minutes for meal preparation*, Mighty Spark's premium poultry adds further time-saving value because it's pre-seasoned with whole food ingredients. Consumers can save time and money with a purchase of Mighty Spark because the company has done the work of adding Jalapeños, bacon, sundried tomatoes, peppers and more to their various patties and ground blends.

Items that launched at select Walmart stores include:

Better-For-You Snacking

CVS recently launched Mighty Spark's low-calorie chicken snack sticks in 2,500 stores in their healthy eating "Trend Zone" to appeal to a growing number of consumers seeking healthier snacks, as well as products that give back.



Perfect for those on keto or paleo diets, or anyone looking for zero to little sugar for an on-the-go snack, Mighty Spark's chicken snack sticks range from 45 to 60 calories with 5 to 6 grams of protein per one-ounce stick.

The flavors available at CVS include:

More Than 4 Million Meals Donated

With expanded distribution at retailers comes a bigger impact on those in need through the company's meal donations. For every purchase of Mighty Spark, the company donates a meal to someone in need because they believe in using the business as a force for good.

In just the last four months, the company has donated more than 1 million meals, bringing their total meal donation total to 4.5 million, which is the equivalent of one meal donated every 13 seconds.

In addition to Walmart and CVS, Mighty Spark product has launched at new accounts in 2019, including Giant Landover, United Supermarkets, Rouses, Hannaford, Tops, Save Mark, Lucky, and distribution of snack sticks through DOT, McLane, Circle K and more. Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Target, Fresh Thyme, Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys are also retailers that carry Mighty Spark product. To view the company's full assortment, and the impact consumers are making through the meal donations visit Mightysparkfood.com .

About Mighty Spark

Minneapolis-based Mighty Spark empowers shoppers to give back by donating a meal to those in need through each purchase of its all-natural, premium poultry. Together, with its consumers, Mighty Spark is making an impact on hunger in communities around the world with meal donations exceeding more than 4 million meals, and millions to come.



Available at select grocery stores nationwide, Mighty Spark uses premium cuts for its all-natural poultry to deliver unparalleled taste and quality. From Queso Fresco and Jalapeño Turkey Patties, to Bruschetta Ground Chicken to Honey and Jalapeño Low-Calorie Chicken Snack Sticks, Mighty Spark's lean poultry not only delivers remarkable flavor, it's also a small but powerful act that makes an impact on hunger each day. Join the movement by visiting Mightysparkfood.com, and follow Mighty Spark on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

