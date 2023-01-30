Mighty Yum™ Launches in Hungryroot, UNFI, Earth Fare, and 600 Convenience Stores

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, the company behind a new line of nutritious, plant-based lunch kits and snacks that has been taking North America by storm, announces its partnership with Hungryroot, UNFI, Earth Fare, and other best-in-class retailers, as well as over 600 Convenience Stores throughout the Northeast.

Hungryroot is an online grocery store powered by artificial intelligence, using proprietary predictive technology to directly sell millions of meals tailored to customers' needs through the industry-leading platform.

As part of the partnership, Mighty Yum™ lunch kits will be featured in Hungryroot's online store, allowing people to access healthy snack options for their children more conveniently. The partnership with Hungryroot is one of our biggest partnerships so far, and we are excited for the opportunity to work together so early into our launch.

Mighty Yum™ is also proud to announce our partnerships with some of the best retailers and distributors in the business, including Hungryroot, UNFI, Earth Fare, Berkeley Bowl, Kehe, DPI, and over 600 Convenience Stores launching in February throughout the Northeast.

"I am extremely proud of the Mighty Yum team for achieving such rapid success in such a short time. This is a testament to not only the high demand for healthy on-the-go snack options but also the exceptional taste and quality of our innovative, plant-based products. We have successfully solved a real problem for parents, making it easy for them to provide healthy choices for their children, even when they're on the go." Howard Panes ~ Mighty Yum™ Founder.

The partnerships mark other points of sale where customers can now purchase Mighty Yum™ products, both online and locally, thanks to which we will cover a greater part of the market and raise awareness about our healthy, plant-based lunch kits. We are thrilled to join Hungryroot, UNFI, Earth Fare, and others on the mission to bring better for you food alternatives to families.

We are thrilled to announce Hungry Root as our first partnership. Their mission aligns perfectly with ours and this partnership represents the future of shopping." Mark Elkman ~ Mighty Yum™ Founder.

About Mighty Yum™

Mighty Yum™ wants to introduce families to the availability of healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options in the market. It is created with 100% plant-based ingredients and packs tremendous flavor combined with healthy non-GMO ingredients, satisfying that nostalgic taste everyone loves.

Mighty Yum was one of the five winners of the DPI New Item Showcase, which was announced nationally at the Fancy Food West in Las Vegas in January. Our meals are both nutritious and fun, teaching children to develop healthy eating that will last a lifetime. The flavors include all-time classics, such as turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and pepperoni pizza.

Mighty Yum™ was created by two fathers - Marc Elkman and Howard Panes – who recognized the need for healthy, nutritious foods for children. With over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, the two decided to team up to develop Mighty Yum™ and change how children and families eat on the go. Since its launch, Mighty Yum™ has earned strong reviews from parents, educators, nutritionists, retailers, and media outlets who see the need for healthy, nutritious, plant-based options that taste amazing and kids love.

To learn more about Mighty Yum™, its food, and its founders, visit www.mightyyum.com .

Contact:

Kim Brown

678 829 9075

[email protected]

SOURCE Mighty Yum