Migos Headlining 2022 Pepsi National Battle of The Bands Presented by Toyota

GRAMMY®-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota (NBOTB) today announced GRAMMY®-nominated rap group Migos will headline its 2022 event with a performance following the final band competition of the weekend. Migos is a multi-platinum hip-hop group founded in Atlanta as a trio featuring Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The iconic hip hop trio amassed more than 3.3 billion streams of their hit songs on Spotify, including "Stir Fry," "Walk It Talk It," and "Bad and Boujee." Previously, Migos made history by tying The Beatles for the most simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart among groups (with 14 songs on the chart) according to Nielsen Music. NBOTB is recognized as the annual kick-off to the fall marching band season, showcasing new performances by the country's top marching bands and offering unmatched exposure to the talent of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota featuring performance by Migos

"The addition of world-famous hip hop act, Migos, to the 2022 National Battle of the Bands lineup is a gigantic milestone, merging popular hip hop with the spirit and soul of music produced by our nation's finest HBCU marching bands," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer, National Battle of the Bands. "We're thrilled that spectators will get to see the iconic band showcase and a premier hip hop performance with the same ticket."

The addition of a Migos is a first for the NBOTB, which has never before featured a major internationally-known artist performing during the event weekend. NBOTB leadership believes this helps propel the event further into the mainstream while at once maintaining its rich history and unique place in culture. The additional visibility provided by Migos should help elevate the profile of NBOTB, translating to exposure for the HBCU bands, scholarships, and overall awareness. This aligns with the NBOTB's mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians, and the development of future leaders.

HBCUs are known for their rich history of robust academics, social and community activism, devoted alumni, and high-stepping, soulful marching bands. An HBCU marching band's performance is as much about the music as it is the movement —both of which channel the boundless spirit of the institutions they represent. The battle of the bands is an iconic tradition, not only amongst HBCUs, but as a staple in American culture. NBOTB is proud to have Migos join them in the furtherance of this historic musical and cultural movement.

For more information about the NBOTB, tickets, and the full listing of events visit, https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/.

About National Battle of the Bands: Enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities marching bands, while developing students through music and education, the NBOTB is an annual musical showcase. The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians, and developing future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. The 2022 event is in Houston, Texas and features dozens of HBCU bands from across the country. It will also feature a concert by the GRAMMY®-nominated hip hop group Migos.

Media Contact

Derek D. Ross, National Battle of the Bands

919-423-5617

[email protected]

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands