Migrate with the Monarchs

The butterflies cluster on Monterey Pine, Monterey Cypress and Eucalyptus trees for a much-deserved rest. For travelers who come to view this awe-inspiring sight, The Inns of Monterey offer a variety of accommodations, all of which are within close proximity to the Monarch Grove Sanctuary. These include Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Wave Street Inn, Victorian Inn and Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa.

Spindrift Inn is just a short stroll to the Sanctuary and boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay. Located in the heart of Monterey's historic Cannery Row, this romantic hotel has 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light, Mediterranean-Coastal style and serene ambiance. Spindrift Inn is located at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 646-8900. www.spindriftinn.com

Monterey Bay Inn is perched over the bay, providing sweeping views of the water and abundant natural light in every guestroom. The Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail runs just steps from hotel, so guests can follow this all the way to see the Monarchs. The hotel's Contemporary-coastal style features ocean hues for a calming and fresh environment. Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 373-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip and a jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail that leads to the Monarch Sanctuary. The surrounding natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage history inspire the 32-room hotel's beachy décor and its contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents make for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn is located at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 375-2299. www.wavestreetinnmonterey.com

Victorian Inn is the ideal home base for travelers who enjoy period décor and the sensibilities that come with California-Victorian design. Guests feel as if they are at the home of a gracious friend who is there to tend to their every need. Victorian Inn is also a pet friendly property, with amenities specifically chosen for four legged travelers. Victorian Inn is located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 373-8000. www.victorianinn.com

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is situated in Monterey's Heritage District, close to the city's museums, historic government buildings and the vibrant downtown. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the areas attractions. The Spanish-style décor is grounded by dark wood furniture and black iron accents, while the bright pops of warm colors and creamy walls create an inviting, vibrant ambiance. Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940. (831) 375-2411. www.hotelcasamunras.com.

For more information about the Monarch Migration, contact the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History at http://www.pgmuseum.org/monarch-viewing/

For reservations at Inns of Monterey, call 800-232-4141 or email reservations@innsofmonterey.com. For more information, visit www.InnsOfMonterey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/migrate-with-the-monarchs-300648949.html

SOURCE Inns of Monterey

Related Links

http://innsofmonterey.com

