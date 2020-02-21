Miguel Ángel Remigio Vázquez's New Book Grande Reflexiones: Para La Vida En La Universidad De La Calle, A Compendium Of Insights On Life, Inspiring Motivation And Hope

Miguel Ángel Remigio Vázquez said this about his book: "When I talk about reflections, I mean that most of the time we act in life, we don't do it in the best way for various reasons. One of them and perhaps the most important is ignorance since in many cases, we have an idea but far from reality. Although every society tries to prepare and educate its population, it is not enough, and it becomes tedious and impossible to make people well-endowed with preparation to face life. Moreover, I am almost certain that we face life, and then we learn the lesson.

This book took me almost two years to conceive. Here, I try that with a simple, moderate, and easy language in making reflections on various situations in the daily life of any person. In each chapter, I try to make it short that it illustrates the message we want to give, and that is something that motivates them to follow the next chapter. This book is for all ages, and I am sure they will like it."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Ángel Remigio Vázquez's new book Grande Reflexiones: Para La Vida En La Universidad De La Calle will invigorate the reader's soul and instill within perspicacious lessons that are sure to transform life toward betterment.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with virtues exuding in grace and educed by life's quaintness can purchase Grande Reflexiones: Para La Vida En La Universidad De La Calle in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing :

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092433/Miguel_Angel_Remigio_V_zquez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

