Miguel Pérez's new book "Estabilidad y Seguridad en el Amor" is an enlightening roadmap to reconquering family moral values and freeing from impudence

Miguel Pérez, a writer who graduated in Family Education and Family Skills, has completed his new book "Estabilidad y Seguridad en el Amor": a heartfelt guide for individuals who are suffering and going through hard times in their relationship. It helps one to keep the love alive while also guiding those who wishes to save or be freed from their pain.

Pérez shares, "The 'blood transfusion' your marriage or relationship needed.

Where there is love, there is no violence. Don't be afraid to report this unpleasant situation. For not doing so, many people have lost their lives, many relationships mitigating a terrible ending. I have used the simplest and clearest vocabulary so that everyone has understood me. I repeat, nobody belongs to anyone if it is not by mutual agreement, if there is no love, that relationship does not have to exist, fight for your relationship, always keep alive the communication that is the backbone that unites and strengthens your marriage or your relationship. What does not come through the conduit of love: throw it away, of course, throw it away. Love is passion, goodness. This is your book. Enjoy it, take advantage of it, don't waste it, and share it. Help save other relationships. Your conscience will thank you. We are living very violent moments, it seems that we are at the end, but do not worry, God loves us. We are still in time to find our roots. We are in time to reconquer, respect, and above all the moral values that are about to disappear, we cannot allow the world to sink into debauchery."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Pérez's stirring read leads one to seek life in love and enjoy one's relationship with family while giving oneself a chance to live life to the fullest.

The author believes that life is a great opportunity for one to live it without waste.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Estabilidad y Seguridad en el Amor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

