MIKART ANNOUNCES VALIDATION OF ITS NEW LIQUID AND SUSPENSION SUITE

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart LLC, a leading contract development and manufacturing company, proudly announces the successful validation of its liquid product within its innovative Liquid and Suspension Suite for an Oral Solution Program.

This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for Mikart as it expands its capabilities to cater to the growing demand for oral solutions and suspensions in the pharmaceutical industry. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, Mikart has invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of patients worldwide. This investment is in response to clients' demand to provide expert contract services to develop robust, reliable liquid dosage forms giving Mikart's clients access to a variety of temperature-controlled tanks that support a wide diversity of volumes ranging from 50L to 4000L volumes and further supports our growing geriatric and pediatric product development and manufacturing capabilities.

The validation of the first product within the Liquid and Suspension Suite underscores Mikart dedication to providing reliable and effective pharmaceutical solutions. By leveraging advanced manufacturing processes and adhering to stringent quality standards, Mikart ensures that every product meets the highest levels of safety, efficacy, and compliance.

"We are thrilled to announce the validation of our inaugural product in our new Liquid and Suspension Suite," said Michael Kallelis, CEO at Mikart. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering exceptional pharmaceutical solutions that make a meaningful difference in patients' lives."

Nazar Elkarim, Vice President of Product Development Services at Mikart, added, "The successful validation of our first product in the new liquid and suspension suite is a testament of our team's dedication and expertise in product development. We are proud to offer our clients cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest industry standards and contribute to advancing patient care.

With the validation of this liquid product, Mikart is poised to further enhance its position as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking reliable contract development and manufacturing services. Mikart's expertise, combined with its state-of-the-art facilities, is positioned as a leader in the development and manufacturing of oral solution and suspension products.

Mikart, LLC is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral, liquid oral, combination products, suspensions, and serialized packaging services. The company has a full range of formulation, analytical, packaging and manufacturing services with a seamless development solution that minimizes the time-to-market from clinical work through commercial supply.

