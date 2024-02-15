Mikart, LLC Expands Oral Solid Dose Manufacturing Capabilities

News provided by

Mikart, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, LLC, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces the addition of cutting-edge, Fette® double-sided tablet presses to bolster its production capacity and meet the product demands of its increasing number of clients.

Continue Reading
Mikart, LLC, announces the addition of cutting-edge, Fette® double-sided tablet presses
Mikart, LLC, announces the addition of cutting-edge, Fette® double-sided tablet presses

This strategic investment reaffirms Mikart's commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing services while staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry. The tablet presses come equipped with advanced features including automatic weight control, metal detectors, dedusters, and bulk powder feeding systems for optimal efficiency and precision of tablet production applications.

"We are thrilled to expand our Fette® tablet press platforms into our manufacturing operations," said Michael Kallelis, CEO of Mikart, LLC. "These high-speed and high-volume presses mark a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing client satisfaction and accommodating the growing brand and generic market."

This recent expansion complements Mikart's existing portfolio of pilot-scale and commercial-scale equipment to serve our customers from early to late-phase development and manufacturing. This significant capital spend offers our clients greater flexibility and scalability in their respective markets, particularly within our core competency of DEA controlled substances under FDA GMP guidelines.

"We are confident that this investment will not only strengthen our position as a premier mid-market CDMO, but also enable us to better serve our clients with enhanced speed, efficiency, and quality at value pricing," said Tom Head, VP of Operations.

About Mikart, LLC:

Mikart, LLC is a privately held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 1975. Mikart focuses on small molecules, potent compounds, solid oral, combination products, suspensions, liquids, and serialized packaging services. The company has a full range of formulation, analytical, packaging and manufacturing services with a seamless development solution that minimizes the time-to-market from clinical work through commercial supply.

For the latest updates and insights, follow us on our company LinkedIn page. For information about Mikart and our comprehensive services, visit our website.

Media Contact:
Michelle Hall
VP, Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Mikart, LLC

Also from this source

Mikart, LLC, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), expands production and packaging capabilities by acquiring FlexPack NF-150 Horizontal Sachet- Packaging machine for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing

Mikart, LLC, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), expands production and packaging capabilities by acquiring FlexPack NF-150 Horizontal Sachet- Packaging machine for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing

Mikart, LLC, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in a variety of services from development project work to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.